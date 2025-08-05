Woman dies days after being hit by car in St. Charles parking lot

A Minnesota woman died after being hit by a car in St. Charles over a week ago.

According to a press release from the St. Charles Police Department, the 49-year-old from Blaine, Minnesota, was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 Block of S. Randall Road on Sunday, July 27, at about 1 p.m.

She was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where police say she died of her injuries “days later.”

The crash is still under investigation. The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old resident of St. Charles, has been fully cooperative with police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at (630) 377-4435.