advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Woman dies days after being hit by car in St. Charles parking lot

Posted August 05, 2025 2:31 pm
Rick West
 

A Minnesota woman died after being hit by a car in St. Charles over a week ago.

According to a press release from the St. Charles Police Department, the 49-year-old from Blaine, Minnesota, was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 Block of S. Randall Road on Sunday, July 27, at about 1 p.m.

She was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where police say she died of her injuries “days later.”

The crash is still under investigation. The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old resident of St. Charles, has been fully cooperative with police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at (630) 377-4435.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News St. Charles
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company