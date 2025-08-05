Things to do Aug. 8-14: Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days, Gurnee Days, Taste of Glen Ellyn and more

Starts Before Friday

Modern Day Romeos will perform Saturday, Aug. 9, during Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days, which runs Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 7-10, in downtown Hampshire. Courtesy of Modern Day Romeos

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 8; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 9; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, on State Street in downtown Hampshire. Nightly entertainment, carnival, beer garden, food vendors, craft show, corn roast and more. Kids’ tent and petting zoo from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ice cream-eating contest at 5 p.m. Saturday. Music lineup: Thursday: Hi Infidelity at 7:30 p.m.; Friday: Back Country Roads at 6:30 p.m. and Semple Band at 9 p.m.; Saturday: Whiskey Kitten at 3:30 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7 p.m., and Modern Day Romeos after the fireworks; and Sunday: Smokin Gunz at 1:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Saturday and parade at noon Sunday. Free. hcccd.com.

Windy City Comedy Fest: Shows starting at 7 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9; and 11:30 a.m. and 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at various locations in Chicago. Features shows, clinics with industry professionals, and networking events for comedians and fans. Headliners include Luke Null on Thursday, Dwayne Kennedy on Friday, Kevin Kellam on Saturday and a Roast Battle on Sunday. Ticket prices vary. windycitycomedyfest.com.

Friday, Aug. 8

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, in the parking lot next to the old police station on Riverview and Cedar Avenue, St. Charles. Meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Stamp and Scrapbook Expo: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Stamp and scrapbook vendors, exhibits, demonstrations and more. $12. scrapbookexpo.com.

Fun Day In The Park: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glenlake Road, Hoffman Estates. Kids’ entertainment featuring Mr. Scott’s Amazing Musical Backpack. Free. heparks.org.

Fun Fridays: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 8, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. The Headspin Guy will perform. Free. we-goparks.org.

Nature in Your Neighborhood: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Lords Park Zoo, 210 Grand Blvd., Elgin. A storytime and craft for kids. The theme will be Bison. Free. elginil.gov.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop and kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. LINK Matching program. downtownelgin.com/market.

Food Truck Fridays: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Sugar Grove Police Department parking lot, 10 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Food trucks and more. Bring a lawn chair. sugargrovechamber.org.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues, Downers Grove. Classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles and classics. Concessions available. $10 per car donation requested; all donations support that week’s nonprofit. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

Smoke & Irons Music Fest: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Apple Orchard Community Park, 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. Live music, food trucks, beer tasting, craft show, bags tournament and more. Music lineup: Friday: PJ & The Bear at 4 p.m., Isaac Rudd & The Revolvers at 5:30 p.m., Parker Barrow at 7 p.m. and Greyhounds at 9 p.m.; Saturday: Abby Spencer at 11:30 a.m., South City Revival at 1 p.m., Matt Keen at 2:30 p.m., Nathan Graham at 4 p.m., Jessey Adams at 5, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Nether Hour at 5:30 p.m., Rob Leines at 7 p.m. and Red Shahan at 9 p.m. Proceeds benefit Ignite the Courage, a nonprofit charity created and run by Bartlett firefighters. Admission for 21 and older is $10; free for ages 20 and younger. ignitethecourage.org/musicfest.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce, honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and more. wdundee.org.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. Circle of Fifths will perform. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Main Street train station in downtown Downers Grove. Fay Lockwood Band will perform. The Moose Cruise Nights from 4-8 p.m. features hot rods, muscle cars and classic cars. Full schedule at downtowndg.org.

Concerts at Memorial Park: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from Who’s Who from 6-7:15 p.m. and Kashmir: The Led Zeppelin Show at 8 p.m. $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Dixon Bandits will perform. Free. vhw.org.

South Elgin Movie Night in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Concessions starting at 6:30 p.m. Movie Bingo before the showing of “Dog Man.” Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

BrightSide Theatre Summer in the Parks: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Naperville Community Concert Center, 55 Concert Lane, Naperville. “Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue” features popular and comedic songs from Broadway musicals. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. brightsidetheatre.com/parks.

Elmhurst Movie in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect, Elmhurst. “Wicked” begins at dusk. Food trucks (Kimmer’s Ice Cream, Brown’s Chicken), yard games and a playground. Bring blankets or chairs. Free. epd.org.

Groovin’ in the Grove: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Heartache Tonight will perform. Kids Zone. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. facebook.com/groovin60554.

Music on Maple Street: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, outside the Victorian Cottage, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. Classical music with Joel Styzens and Herine Coetzee Koschak from Relax Your Ears perform on the hammered dulcimer, cello and piano. Register: lombardhistory.org.

Summer of Sound: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Westfield Old Orchard, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. Too Much Molly Band will perform, paired with food and beverage offerings from Bar Siena. Registration is encouraged. Free. westfield.com.

Wheeling’s Friday Night Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Journey Recaptured will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol is permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., 3rd floor, Batavia. Albright Theatre Co.’s production. $18-$23. albrighttheatre.com.

Moonlight Movies: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Concessions and adult beverages for sale. Watch “Despicable Me 4” at sunset. $6 per car. cantigny.org/event.

A Night at the Movies: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. See “Freaky Friday” (2003). Bring chairs and snacks. Free. napervilleparks.org/anightatthemovies.

Elgin Summer Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, Aug. 8, at Marie Grolich Park, 37 Souster Ave., Elgin. Family activities and a martial arts demonstration before a screening of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” at dusk. Concessions from local nonprofits. Free. elginil.gov.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 9, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket.

Chicagoland Tour de Cure: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. American Diabetes Association benefit for people of all cycling abilities, featuring routes with bike mechanics, volunteer route marshals, and rest stops with food and water. Register at diabetes.org.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 9, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. An evening market will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Glen Ellyn 2K Kids Color Bash Run: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Runners will be doused in an assortment of colors at four different locations throughout the 1.25-mile course. Prizes awarded to the top 3 runners in each age group (4-5, 6-7 and 8-10). Limited to the first 400 registered participants. $30-$42. Register at gepark.org/register.

Aquascape Pond & Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-10. Explore gardens with water features during this self-guided tour in the St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia area. Tickets are $30 per vehicle, and can be used Saturday, Sunday or both days. aquascapeconstruction.com.

Burr Ridge Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-10, at Burr Ridge Village Center, 701 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge. More than 80 juried artists will be showcasing their works. Plus, live art demos with the artists, painting class, Kids Art Zone with projects and games, live music, beer and snacks. Free. amdurproductions.com/event/burr-ridge-art-fair.

Food vendors, fireworks, live music and more are part of Gurnee Days, which runs Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-10, at Viking Park in Gurnee. Daily Herald file photo

Gurnee Days: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Food trucks, vendors, bags tournament, art show, kids zone, ribs- and ice cream-eating contests, bingo, fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday, parade at noon Sunday and more. Music lineup: Saturday: Tim Gleason Whiskey Country Band at 5:15 p.m. and ARRA at 8 p.m.; Sunday: 90s Pop Nation at 1:30 p.m. Free. gurneedays.com.

Jarvis Square Artisan Market: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Jarvis Square Alfresco, 1500 W. Jarvis Ave., Chicago. Artisan market with 28 rotating local makers, featuring candles, soaps, plants, cards, performance arts, tarot readings, food, oddities and more. Free. jarvissquarechicago.org.

Lambs Farm Summertime Craft Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-10, at Camp Big Timber, 37W955 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Craft show with 150 booths, food trucks, music and more. Admission $7 at the gate; $5 early-bird price through Aug. 8; free for kids 16 and younger with paid adult. Benefits Lambs Farm and Three Fires Council, Scouting America. craftproductionsinc.com.

Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Bimonthly show that hosts vendors from the Midwest. $3-$8. allanimalexpo.com.

Tea With President Lincoln: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Period games in the schoolhouse yard, a spelling bee, weaving demonstrations, cornhusk dolls and crafts. At 1 p.m. at the Performance Pavilion, join President Lincoln for a performance about his life. Activities are included with daily museum admission. blackberryfarm.info.

Wheaton Family Fun Tent: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, on Front Street, Wheaton. Seaing Stars Mermaid & Bubble Party. visitdowntownwheaton.org/events.

“I Saw It at Lords Park Zoo — Animals From the Zoo’s Early Years”: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Lords Park Zoo opened in 1895 and was once home to bears, snakes and even a lion. Kids 3-8 can visit the modern Tefft Farm Zoo and make crafts to help remember past residents of the zoo. Free. elginil.gov.

The Mount Prospect Lions Club hosts Bluesmobile Cruise Nights Saturdays through September at the Mount Prospect Metra parking lot. Aug. 9 will be Corvair Night. Courtesy of Michael Zarnek

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Elgin’s End of Summer Bash: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Live music, food and drink vendors, kids’ activities and more. elginil.gov.

Concerts at Memorial Park: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from Alt 101 from 6-7:15 p.m. and Trippin’ Billies — The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at 8 p.m. $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom cars and kids’ activities including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight will perform from 6-9 p.m. Free. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Hair will perform. Free. parkfun.com.

Cantigny Rewind: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Live music featuring hits from the boy bands of the 1990s. Stroll through the gardens, snap photos at themed spots, and join in childhood games while sipping on cocktails and mocktails. 21 and older. Early bird: $40 or upgrade for $115; day of: $45-$135. Tickets: cantigny.org.

Aurora’s Downtown Alive! One of These Nights: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Wilder Park, 350 N. River St., Aurora. Music from an Eagles tribute band. Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a blanket, as the area for bag chairs is limited. $5. paramountaurora.com.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to music. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 10

Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s Rotary Ride: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, in Naperville. Charity bike ride featuring 20-, 40- and 60-mile routes. Proceeds benefit Rotary International’s Campaign to End Polio and local charities. Register: napervillerotaryride.com.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Live music, kids activities, beverages, food trucks and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Dynamic Donuts: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Join Batman, Spider-Man and Captain America (characters subject to change) to decorate doughnuts, make crafts and take photos with the superheroes. $16. blackberryfarm.info/special-events.

Midwest Classic Supershow: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. See the hottest lowriders and custom cars from across the country, with vendors, live DJs and live entertainment. $34.28. rosemont.com/desconvention.

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days Parade: Noon Sunday, Aug. 10, in Hampshire. Starts at Warner Street, heads west on Washington Avenue to State Street, south on State to Panama Avenue, then back to Warner Street. hcccd.com.

Monarchs and Music: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Crystal Lake Main Beach Pavilion, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake. Learn about monarchs, with butterfly and pollinator plants information. Community Band Showcase with Knock on Wood Clarinet Ensemble at 1 p.m., Crystal Lake Community Band Saxophone Quartet at 2 p.m., CLCB Flute Quartet at 2:45 p.m. and CLCB “Big Band” Jazz Band at 3:30 p.m. facebook.com/FriendsHackmatackNWR.

The dance troupe Indiawaale performs at a previous Wheeling Park District International Festival. This year’s festival takes place Sunday, Aug. 10, in Wheeling’s Heritage Park. Daily Herald File Photo

International Festival: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Live performances, activities, local organizations and ethnic foods. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Railroad Street Block Party: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Duke’s Alehouse parking lot, 110 N. Main St., Crystal Lake. Local bands, food, and activities and games for kids. Free. facebook.com/dukesalehouse.

Monday, Aug. 11

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington, Hinsdale. Fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Roselle Poppin’ Up in the Park: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, at Clauss Park, 555 W. Bryn Mawr, Roselle. S’mores, games, bubble fun, sidewalk chalk, music and more. Free. rparks.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 12

Itasca Family Fun Entertainment Series: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. JG’s Reptile Show will be on hand. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, on the museum grounds, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. An assortment of goods from mission-based, fair-trade or local vendors, from coffee to candles, plus fresh produce, pottery, honey and more. napersettlement.org.

Geneva Park District Park Cookout: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at Meadows Park, 715 Redwing Drive, Geneva. Free picnic in the park featuring hot dogs, veggie dogs, chips and beverages, first-come, first-served. genevaparks.org.

Final Days of Summer Break: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Music from Good Clean Fun. Free. ahpd.org.

South Elgin Zumba in the Park: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Free outdoor Zumba class. Bring water and comfortable shoes. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Valius will perform. Food and beverage sales at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Summer Concerts at the Gazebo: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the Addison Village Green gazebo, One Friendship Plaza. FUZE band will perform. Hosted by Addison Center for the Arts. Bring lawn chairs and coolers. Free. addisoncenterforthearts.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market with rotating vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. roselle.il.us.

Enjoy garlic in many forms at Celebrate Highwood’s Garlic Fest Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Everts Park. Courtesy of Celebrate Highwood

Garlic Fest: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Family-friendly activities and sweet and savory garlic creations, including garlic-infused chocolate, cookies, ice cream, cupcakes, cocktails, pastas, sandwiches, sauces, spreads and more. Music at 6 p.m. from Bill Pantle & The Tribute to Old Blue Eyes. Free. celebratehighwood.org/garlic-fest.

Batavia Farmers Market evening: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music, drinks and food. Mr. Myers will perform. Bring lawn chairs. Free. eastdundee.net.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Tim Gleason & the Whiskey Disco Band will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Too Hype Crew will perform. Food for purchase. Free. shopthearb.com.

Westmont Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. The Wayouts will perform. Bring picnic baskets and lawn chairs or blankets. Free. westmontparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Center and Main streets, Bensenville. Kashmir will perform, food, and Cruise Nights at 6 p.m. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Toyota Movie Nights: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. See “Moana 2.” Free; VIP reserved seating available for $33; rent a chair for $5. gallagherway.com.

Movies on the Green: Dusk Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Centennial Green at the Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. See “Transformers One.” Bring blankets and chairs. Free. mpdowntown.com/events.

Thursday, Aug. 14

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Dozens of local merchants offering fresh produce, prepared food, flowers, garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and more. chicago.gov.

Splash Pad Storytime: 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Kaper Park Pavilion, Georgetown Drive at Cimarron Drive, Cary. Free. carypark.com.

Aurora’s Pakistani flag-raising ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 14, at One Aurora Plaza, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. aurora-il.org/2413/Flag-Raisings.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Bolingbrook’s Concerts and Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, on The Row at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Great Moments in Vinyl will perform a tribute to Chicago at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events.

Wrigleyville Night Market: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Vendors offer specialty foods, crafts and artisanal goods, with live music and kid-friendly activities. Free. gallagherway.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 14, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Cruisin’ Kildeer Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at 20771 N. Rand Road, Kildeer. Free. lzacc.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle: Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market + Concert in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Live music from Forever Flannel, local vendors and food trucks. facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.

The Taste of Glen Ellyn will feature carnival rides and more Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 14-16. Daily Herald file photo

Taste of Glen Ellyn: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 14-15, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, in the College of DuPage parking lot No. 6, on the southwest corner of Lambert and College Road in Glen Ellyn. Live entertainment, carnival rides, food, beverages, business expo and more. Carnival only from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17. Free. glenellynchamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, on three blocks on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, classic cars, family activities, car clubs, art and market vendors. All makes and models welcome; enter at Cass and Norfolk. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Downtown Summer Sounds: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, in Fountain Square, Evanston. Wolfman will perform. Free. downtownevanston.org.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Food from local restaurants and kids activities. Music from The Buzz Worthys at 6:30 p.m. and Lateralus at 8 p.m. Addison Historical Museum open house from 5:30-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Car show located at Green Meadow Shopping Center in spots along Lake Street only. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Mike Rylko Community Park Amphitheater, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. LP Vinyl will perform. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. No outside alcohol allowed. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Lake Forest Summer Concerts: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, in Townline Park in Lake Forest. The Throwbacks will perform. Free. LFParksandRec.com.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Petal Plaza, 31 S. Prospect St., Roselle. Music from The Disco Circus. Food trucks: Kurbside Pizza, Stix & Noodles and Dairy Queen, plus Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Wild Oats will perform. Food and beverages from local restaurants. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Food trucks at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Elgin’s Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Lords Park, 100 Oakwood Blvd., Elgin. Boombox All 80s Band will perform. Food truck. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. In case of bad weather, the event will be canceled. Free. elginil.gov or facebook.com/cityofelgin.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Back to School Bash with The Royal Bliss Tom Petty Tribute Experience. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Ticket To The Moon will perform. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Motown Nation will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

Summer Concerts at Phil’s Beach: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Phil’s Beach, 328 N. Main St., Wauconda. Bluewater Creek Band will perform. Free. waucondaparks.com.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. iPOP will perform. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Naperville Municipal Band Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme will be “Summer’s End … Memories Begin.” Free. napervilleband.org.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Free. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 1, off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin border, 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha. Travel back in time for 30 acres of jousting, arts and crafts, food, music, dance, rides, games, entertainers and more. $40, $15 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. renfair.com/bristol.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Timed tickets are $27-$32 or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations. Admission: $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.

“True West”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31, at Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Bold Series continues with Sam Shepard’s tale of sibling rivalry and the American dream. Tickets: paramountaurora.com/events/true-west.