Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego to install traffic safety measures after boy killed in crash

A 2-year-old boy was killed on July 30 when a car drove into a Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego. Mark Busch/Shaw Local News Network

The Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego plans to install bollards in front of its entrance after a 2-year-old boy was killed on July 30 when a car crashed into the restaurant.

“They’re going to do that on their own,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said after Monday’s Oswego Village Board meeting. “That would not be mandated by the village. There’s already bollards around the outdoor seating.”

A bollard is a short vertical post used to manage traffic and parking around areas where there are a lot of pedestrians.

Oswego requires bollards for all commercial outdoor dining areas, Kauffman said.

“As part of the review process for any new restaurant, we require them to be around a permanent outdoor seating area, but not in front of the door,” Kauffman said. “We are going to take a look at what we can do to strengthen our policies around this.”

Oswego police continue to investigate the crash, but are currently considering it an accident.

The restaurant reopened its drive-thru on Monday afternoon. However, the restaurant’s dining room remains closed.

“The inside of the building is still closed, and they are going to keep that closed for the time being out of respect and sensitivity to the situation and the family,” Kauffman said.

All of the 13 victims, including the toddler, were in the restaurant at the time of the crash. Eight people, including the 50-year-old driver of the vehicle, were taken to area hospitals, according to the Oswego Police Department.

The Kane County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of the toddler. Following the crash, the child was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy conducted on July 31 indicate that the cause of death is consistent with multiple traumatic injuries.

Five other people were treated at the scene and declined further medical treatment.

The 2011 Lincoln MKZ Sedan was driven by a 50-year-old woman from Canton, Michigan, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said. It is not known if the driver was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash, Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said.