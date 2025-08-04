advertisement
Pedestrian gate construction at Barrington CN crossing back on track

Posted August 04, 2025 3:12 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Work has resumed on pedestrian gates at the Canadian National Railway’s crossing on Main Street near Barrington High School, Barrington officials said.

The installation is expected to take approximately two weeks, with the railway targeting completion before the start of the new school year.

The project had been on hold, officials said, since CN crews in March encountered an unidentified utility line while beginning excavation work.

Following approval of a revised project plan, CN has now restarted construction at the site.

Village officials emphasize no full road closures are anticipated during the construction period. However, motorists should expect minor delays as each new gate is installed.

Flaggers will be stationed at the crossing to help direct vehicle traffic. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes when possible.

Once completed, the upgraded crossing will feature new roadway gates on the northeast and southwest corners, separating pedestrians and the tracks. Separate pedestrian gates will also be installed at the northwest and southeast quadrants.

In addition, separate pedestrian gates will be installed at the remaining northwest and southeast quadrants, ensuring foot traffic is also safely separated from train operations.

