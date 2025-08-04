advertisement
News

One injured in Harvard rollover crash

Posted August 04, 2025 7:51 pm
By

A driver of a pickup truck and 40-foot camper was taken to the hospital after his vehicle rolled over near Harvard Monday afternoon.

The Harvard Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of Alden Road and State Line Road around 4:29 p.m.

The truck and the trailer had both rolled over, completely blocking the roadway and suffering moderate damage, but the truck landed upright. Officials said no other vehicles were involved.

The adult male driver had already exited the vehicle by the time help arrived, and after being evaluated by paramedics he was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

The road is closed off as crews work to clear the trailer and debris. Officials expect it to be reopened by 8 p.m.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

