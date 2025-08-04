Naperville 203 contract talks continue; both sides pledge teachers will be in classrooms Aug. 14

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 The Naperville Unit District 203 is trying to negotiate a new contract with the union that represents certified staff members, including teachers and counselors.

As contract negotiations continue, Naperville Unit District 203 and union officials are assuring families that teachers will be in the classroom when students return Aug. 14.

Within a week, the district sent two notices to families regarding ongoing negotiations with the Naperville Unit Education Association.

In the first, sent July 24, the district advised families that the union had submitted a “posting” notice, requiring both sides to publicly post their latest offers through the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board.

In a second letter sent July 30, the district sent a notice confirming that teachers will be in the classroom on the first day of school.

“We continue to be encouraged by the progress being made, and we believe we are moving closer to a mutual agreement between the district and the NUEA,” District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges wrote in a message to parents. “Our focus is on finding a solution that both provides fair compensation for our educators and protects the financial sustainability of our school district.”

The district’s contract with the NEUA expired June 30. Although contract negotiations have not yielded a new agreement, both sides expressed optimism.

“We’re very confident that we will come to an agreement that is fair to the district and fair to our employees,” NEUA President Ross Berkley said.

The union represents 1,500 certified staff members, including teachers, counselors, psychologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

Berkley said bargaining sessions are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 7, and Friday, Aug. 8.

A federal mediator has been aiding in negotiations, he said.

In late July, the union filed a “posting notice” with the district. The notice requires the district and union to post their latest offers publicly.

As of Friday, however, the notices have not been posted on the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board website.

Since February, union and district officials have met 18 times, Berkley said.

Berkley and district representatives declined to comment on the ongoing contract talks.