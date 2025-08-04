Lake County forest preserve to sell land for Fort Sheridan National Cemetery expansion

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, July 2021- The Fort Sheridan National Cemetery was established in 1889, and more than 2,000 service members are buried there.

Three pending moves by the Lake County Forest Preserve District will allow for the expansion of the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery, create a new preserve in far northeastern Lake County and enlarge another near Round Lake.

The district for several years has been discussing a deal with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which wants to expand the cemetery near Lake Bluff with columbaria structures for the interment of cremated remains.

The cemetery, established in 1889, abuts the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve that was created on about 250 acres of the former Army base that was gifted to the district. As a condition of the gift, the forest preserve will maintain the 7.6-acre cemetery in perpetuity.

The VA initially asked to buy 20 acres for cemetery expansion, but that was rejected for having too big an impact on the preserve. A second proposal also was denied.

The current request, proposed in May 2020, calls for the district to sell 4.7 acres for $610,000.

Some general objections regarding parking and other matters surfaced during public input stages. But in August 2022, veterans from throughout the suburbs attended a forest board planning committee meeting to support the proposal, and a recommendation was made to advance the idea.

The process included having a state law enacted to allow sale. The cemetery expansion will cover two parcels, one to the east and the other west of the graveyard.

“Through years of negotiation this has turned into a sale,” forest district Executive Director Ty Kovach said.

The district’s planning committee Monday recommended approving an “offer to sell,” which is required by the VA before the deal is officially accepted. According to the district, the VA believes the sale will extend the cemetery’s use for 50 years.

Committee Chair Paul Frank of Highland Park said he opposed the proposal in the past but believes his concerns have been addressed.

“I think this is a success,” he said. “We all support our service members.”

In other action Monday, the committee recommended paying $4.6 million for about 121 acres east of Lewis Avenue between 5th Street and 9th Street in Winthrop Harbor, to create a new forest preserve to be named later.

The Robert McClory Bike Path borders the property on its east side. The acquisition would preserve the open space in perpetuity and create a new preserve in an underserved area with dense population, officials said.

A third transaction recommended Monday would add 144 acres to the Kestrel Ridge Forest Preserve in Grant Township, The purchase price of $3.59 million is below fair market value and the seller intends to treat the difference as a charitable contribution, according to the district.

The full board will consider the purchases Aug. 13.