Geneva hires new administrator
Geneva has a new city administrator, as the city council approved hiring Alex Voigt Monday night.
Voigt will be paid $200,000 a year, according to a city spokesman. She will not be required to live in Geneva.
Voigt will start in September. She replaces Stephanie Dawkins, who is retiring Aug. 15.
She most recently worked for Aurora, where she was deputy chief of staff. During her tenure with Aurora, she also was an assistant to the mayor, a management analyst, interim emergency management coordinator and interim city clerk.
Voigt has a master’s degree in public administration and is pursuing a certificate in executive education from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.