Boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
A 10-year-old boy has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a car on Thursday in Montgomery.
Vincente Poban, 10, died on Saturday, according to Montgomery police.
The crash happened around 7:57 p.m. at Route 30 and Horseman Trail.
The boy was crossing Route 30 after visiting a business in the 1900 block of Baseline Road. He was hit by a westbound vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the investigations division at (331) 212-9059 or send an email to investigations@ci.montgomery.il.us.
The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is aiding the investigation.
