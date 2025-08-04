advertisement
News

Boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

Posted August 04, 2025 12:50 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A 10-year-old boy has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a car on Thursday in Montgomery.

Vincente Poban, 10, died on Saturday, according to Montgomery police.

The crash happened around 7:57 p.m. at Route 30 and Horseman Trail.

The boy was crossing Route 30 after visiting a business in the 1900 block of Baseline Road. He was hit by a westbound vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the investigations division at (331) 212-9059 or send an email to investigations@ci.montgomery.il.us.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is aiding the investigation.

