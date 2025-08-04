After nearly seven decades in Arlington Heights, Persin & Robbin moves to Deer Park

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Persin & Robbin Jewelers has opened a new store at 783 W. Lake-Cook Road in Deer Park. It is closing its original store in Arlington Heights.

After 67 years serving customers in Arlington Heights, Persin & Robbin Jewelers has officially opened the doors of its new 8,200-square-foot store at the southeast corner of Quentin and Lake-Cook roads in Deer Park.

It marks the beginning of a new era for the business, but also the end of an era as well. Store owner Brad Robbin said he plans to close the store at 24 S. Dunton Ave. in Arlington Heights Friday.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Persin & Robbin Jewelers has operated in downtown Arlington Heights since 1958. The store has opened a new flagship store in Deer Park and will be closing the Arlington Heights location at the end of the week.

Founded in 1958 by Irv Robbin and Ben Persin, the shop began as a small storefront operation in downtown Arlington Heights.

“I love Arlington Heights, and I love the village. They were wonderful to me and my family for 67 years,” Robbin said.

However, the new store at 783 W. Lake-Cook Road, which is nearly double the 4,800 square feet of the old one, demands his full attention.

The new flagship store offers more space for guests and jewelry and especially the Rolex product. The new space has a dedicated 1,200-square-foot Rolex section — Persin & Robbin is an official Rolex service center.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Brad Robbin is the third-generation owner of Persin & Robbin Jewelers, which has opened a new flagship store in Deer Park.

“We can service Rolex timepieces on premises, and I can have multiple watchmakers and really take care of my guests,” he said. “I couldn’t do that at the old store.”

The new building features a modern architectural design likely to catch the eye of passersby.

Located on two-and-a-half acres, the single-story structure offers extensive landscaping and a large parking lot with wide spaces — all designed with customer comfort in mind.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com The new Persin & Robbin Jewelers in Deer Park is nearly twice the size of its soon-to-be-closed Arlington Heights location.

Beyond watches, customers can browse jewelry from brands like Roberto Coin, as well as items designed in-house.

“We still do jewelry repairs, as we did in our Arlington Heights,” Robbin said. “There's just more space here and a nicer environment for our guests.”

Despite the prevalence of smartwatches and digital devices, traditional timepieces remain popular.

“It’s fine jewelry, and Rolex is just an amazing timepiece,” he said, noting he also sells Tudor pieces. “These watches will outlast all of us. They're so well made, it's really something you have to hand on to the next generation.”

Interior of Persin & Robbin Jewelers in Deer Park Courtesy of Brad Robbin

Getting the project off the ground involved an intergovernmental agreement between Deer Park, since a portion of the property was in Palatine. Now the entire property is in Deer Park, with Palatine receiving a share of the sales taxes generated and providing water and sewer service to the property.

“We’ve always treated every guest like family,” said Robbin. “That’s not changing. We’re just doing it in a more beautiful setting.”