Arlington Heights trustee launches bid for state Senate seat

Carina Santa Maria

Arlington Heights Trustee Carina Santa Maria is running for the state Senate seat held by Mark Walker, who isn’t seeking reelection next year.

Santa Maria, elected to the village board last April, is the first Democratic candidate to declare her candidacy for the 27th District opening since Walker’s announcement last Tuesday.

She filed paperwork Thursday with the Illinois State Board of Elections that formally amends her candidate political committee in order to seek the General Assembly office. The committee is chaired by Wheeling Township Supervisor Maria Zeller Brauer, while Arlington Heights Memorial Library board Trustee Darnell McClaney serves as treasurer.

“This decision comes from a place of deep commitment and service,” Santa Maria said in a press release from Shelter, Inc., the Arlington Heights-based nonprofit child welfare agency where she is CEO. “Throughout my career, I’ve stepped up where I’m needed most — whether that’s leading a nonprofit or holding public office. As a state senator, I hope to bring the same compassion, creativity and accountability to Springfield that I’ve brought to my work at Shelter.”

Santa Maria will remain Shelter’s CEO through at least the next year, and a leadership transition plan is in development, officials said.

The general election is more than a year away — Nov. 3, 2026 — but candidates can begin circulating petitions Tuesday.

The 27th District seat represents an area of the Northwest suburbs that includes all or parts of Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Barrington, Inverness, Palatine, Prospect Heights and South Barrington.

Also this week, state Rep. Mary Beth Canty — whose 54th District in the state House encompasses the northern half of the 27th Senate District — announced she is seeking the Wheeling Township Democratic committeeperson post held by Walker.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, August 2024 State Rep. Mary Beth Canty, pictured at an Illinois delegation breakfast during the Democratic National Convention last year, is running for the Wheeling Township Democratic committeeperson post.

That would set up a potential March 17, 2026, primary against Walker, who said Monday he plans to run again.

But he also added, “We may resolve this issue before we actually get to primary time.”

In her campaign announcement, Canty — who is on the Wheeling Township Democratic Organization’s executive board — called for strengthening communication with Democratic voters, growing the party’s organizing infrastructure, and recruiting candidates to run for offices like village board, school board, library board and park board.