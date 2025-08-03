advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

No injuries after vehicle crashes into Libertyville strip mall

Posted August 03, 2025 7:25 am
Daily Herald report

No injuries were reported Saturday after a vehicle crashed into an exterior wall of a strip mall in Libertyville, authorities said.

Libertyville firefighters called to the scene at 11:54 a.m. found a vehicle that had crashed into the brick wall of the shopping center at 410 Peterson Road, causing moderate damage to the structure and vehicle, officials said.

No one was inside the strip mall unit that was hit, fire officials said, and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

An evaluation of the building indicated that a load-bearing wall of the shopping center needed stabilization for structural support.

More than 15 other fire agencies assisted the Libertyville Fire Department response, including collapse specialists from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

The crash remains under investigation by Libertyville police.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Libertyville News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company