No injuries after vehicle crashes into Libertyville strip mall

No injuries were reported Saturday after a vehicle crashed into an exterior wall of a strip mall in Libertyville, authorities said.

Libertyville firefighters called to the scene at 11:54 a.m. found a vehicle that had crashed into the brick wall of the shopping center at 410 Peterson Road, causing moderate damage to the structure and vehicle, officials said.

No one was inside the strip mall unit that was hit, fire officials said, and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

An evaluation of the building indicated that a load-bearing wall of the shopping center needed stabilization for structural support.

More than 15 other fire agencies assisted the Libertyville Fire Department response, including collapse specialists from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

The crash remains under investigation by Libertyville police.