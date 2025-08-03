Fire leaves Des Plaines home uninhabitable

Fire broke out at the rear of a Des Plaines home Saturday evening, leaving the residence uninhabitable. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Courtesy of the Des Plaines Fire Department

Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a blaze Saturday evening that left a Des Plaines home uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported after the fire, which was reported about 6:12 p.m. Saturday at a two-story single-family home in the 300 block of Marshall Drive.

Firefighters called to the home by a neighbor who spotted flames at the rear of the property arrived to find heavy fire conditions, according to the Des Plaines Fire Department

Two occupants were inside the residence when fire broke out, time but were alerted and safely evacuated by a neighbor and Des Plaines police officers, officials said. The neighbor was evaluated on the scene by paramedics but declined further treatment, according to the fire department.

Firefighters mounted an aggressive attack using multiple hose lines to knock down the fire from the exterior before moving inside to complete suppression efforts, officials said. The fire was brought under control by 6:39 p.m.

Assistance was provided on scene by the Prospect Heights Fire Protection District, North Maine Fire Protection District and Mount Prospect Fire Department.

Due to the extent of the damage, fire investigators from Glenview, Niles, Wilmette, Deerfield, and Winnetka fire departments assisted with the investigation, authorities said.