Crime

Authorities seek public’s help finding pickup truck involved in fatal Beach Park hit and run

Posted August 02, 2025 11:07 am
Mick Zawislak
 

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a pickup truck identified as being involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a sports bike resulting in the death of 19-year-old Adrian Rogel-Villanueva of Waukegan.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding this 2017 GMC pickup identified in a fatal hit and run in Beach Park on July 27. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

The crash occurred about 5:50 a.m. July 27 at Green Bay Road and Sallmon Avenue in Beach Park. Rogel-Villanueva was found dead in the roadway with damage to his Kawasaki sports bike consistent with being struck by another vehicle that fled, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office Saturday morning released photos of a maroon 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck would have front-end damage and damage to the passenger side and is believed to be in a garage or at a body shop for repairs.

Investigators think the owner removed the license plates, so it is possible the truck has no plates or plates that don’t match the vehicle. The truck also might have two decals on the top of the rear window but they may have been removed.

Anyone with information about the location of the truck or about the crash is urged to contact crash investigators at (847) 377-0400 or https://bit.ly/3JdUpoY or call Lake County Crime Stoppers, (847) 662-2222.

The Technical Crash Investigations Team is conducting a criminal investigation into the hit and run.

