Bar Louie opening new location in Marriott near Now Arena in Hoffman Estates

Bar Louie's sixth Chicago-area location will open Tuesday at the Chicago Marriott Northwest in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Bar Louie Hoffman Estates

Bar Louie, which left a property adjacent to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in 2020, will open its sixth location in the Chicago region inside the newly renovated Chicago Marriott Northwest near the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, patrons can enjoy a craft burger and fries for $10, with every table receiving a surprise gift ranging from $5 to $100 with their purchase.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, guests can sip and sample Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc and Unshackled by Prisoner chardonnay. During those same hours on Thursday, patrons can sample Jim Beam Maker’s Mark bourbons.

The first Bar Louie operated by The Ghoman Group will open Tuesday at the Chicago Marriott Northwest near the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Bar Louie Hoffman Estates

And throughout the first weekend from Friday through Sunday, visitors can combine a craft burger with a draft beer or fountain drink for $12.

Until the end of the month, guests who order online at Barlouie.com and use the promo code NOWOPEN will receive $5 off a purchase of $30 or more. And those who download the Bar Louie Rewards app and select Hoffman Estates as their favorite location will earn a free Bar Bite and be automatically entered for a chance to be one of five to win free Bar Bites for a year.

The Ghoman Group is bringing its own first Bar Louie restaurant to the Chicago Marriott Northwest in Hoffman Estates, with more locations to follow throughout Illinois and Indiana. Courtesy of Bar Louie Hoffman Estates

This particular location will be the first Bar Louie operated by The Ghoman Group, which has two more under construction in Lebanon, Illinois, and Indianapolis, with plans to open eight more across Illinois and Indiana.

“My family has loved Bar Louie for years, especially the one in Carmel, Indiana, where we’re regulars,” said Alex Ghoman, co-founder of The Ghoman Group, in a statement. “When we had an opportunity to open a Bar Louie in the Chicago Marriott Northwest during its renovation, we knew it was the perfect fit. Our inviting atmosphere is ideal for everything from casual nights out to special occasions, and we can’t wait to be a vibrant destination for locals and hotel guests alike.”

Alex Ghoman, co-founder of The Ghoman Group. Courtesy of Bar Louie Hoffman Estates

Located at 4800 Hoffman Blvd., Bar Louie Hoffman Estates will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.