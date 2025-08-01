advertisement
Railroad tie project will temporarily slow, cancel some Metra UP Northwest trains

Posted August 01, 2025 11:07 am
Marni Pyke
 

Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line riders can expect delays and midday train cancellations starting Monday as track repairs start.

The Union Pacific Railroad is removing and replacing thousands of rail ties over two months between Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood and Barrington. As a result, Metra is temporarily halting four trains that run between 9:35 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

“Tie replacement is essential maintenance on the railroad, and this project is no exception,” Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement.

“Temporarily canceling a few select midday trains will help prevent congestion on the UP Northwest Line that could create more significant delays throughout the day.”

The project stretches over 24 miles and will slow all trains by at least 10 minutes from Monday through Saturday, Sept. 20. Midday trains will experience delays of up to 30 minutes.

“To reduce delays that have the potential to severely impact on time performance,” inbound Trains #648 and #654 departing from Crystal Lake at 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., respectively, will be canceled during construction, officials said.

Also canceled are outbound Trains #621 and #627 leaving Ogilvie Transportation Center at 9:35 a.m. and 12:35 p.m., respectively, for the duration of the work.

For more information, go to metra.com.

