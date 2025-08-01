Metra service restored on BNSF line between Aurora and Chicago after freight train derailment

Metra trains along the BNSF line between Aurora and Chicago were affected by an early morning freight train derailment near Aurora Thursday. Daily Herald file photo

Metra service has been restored on the BNSF line that carries commuter trains between Aurora and Chicago after an early morning freight train derailment caused significant delays.

Some Metra trains on the line are still being canceled, but transit officials suggested checking metratracker.com to determine which trains are affected.

The derailment occurred west of the Route 59 station in Aurora, officials said.