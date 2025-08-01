Hanover Park to add regulations on use of electric bikes, scooters

In response to public safety concerns, Hanover Park trustees will consider a list of recommended regulations on electric bikes and scooters at Thursday’s village board meeting. The Associated Press

Hanover Park officials on Thursday expect to add the village to a growing number of suburbs stepping up their regulation of electric bikes and scooters.

The police department already was planning to recommend a list of strict rules for the village board’s consideration even before Trustee Herb Porter shared his personal concerns about the issue at the last meeting.

“I’m seeing an increase of these mini scooters that are whizzing through the street at night — no lights, no anything, sometimes with two kids on them,” Porter said. “I’m just so fearful that we’re going to see something tragic happen because somebody is not going to see one of those kids, especially on one of those little mini bikes that are motorized that they’re zooming up and down the street on.”

E-bikes and e-scooters are categorized based on the motor power and top speed, exceeding 10 miles per hour or not, with specific rules for each class. State law already prohibits those e-bikes and e-scooters from traveling on any road with a posted speed limit above 35 mph.

Several communities including Elk Grove Village, Fox Lake, Highland Park, Roselle, and Schaumburg recently have adopted ordinances regarding how e-bikes and other electronic mobility devices can be operated.

One of the broadest rules in Hanover Park’s proposed ordinance would prohibit bicycles with electric motors of more than 750 watts or off-highway motorcycles to be operated on any street, alley, sidewalk, bike path, multiuse path, parking lot or public property in Hanover Park.

The use of low-speed electric or gas-powered bikes and scooters also is prohibited by anyone under the age of 16, and on any public sidewalk, bike path, multiuse path or on any public property or public way where motor vehicles aren’t permitted unless the motor isn’t being used by the rider.

No change in the regulations on traditional motorcycles and mopeds is being proposed.

Also exempt are governmental vehicles driven by employees in the course of their duties, as well as motorized wheelchairs or similar personal mobility devices specifically designed for and used by a person with disabilities.

Fines would range from $50 to $500 per violation.

Trustees in nearby Hoffman Estates had a detailed but inconclusive discussion on July 7 about the possibility of further regulations on electric bikes and scooters in their village. That discussion is planned to be picked up again on Sept. 8.

• Daily Herald staff writer Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.