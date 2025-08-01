Daytime lane closures coming to Route 25 in Elgin for repaving

Resurfacing of Route 25 in Elgin will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning Monday, Aug. 11, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes or expect delays on the 1.1-mile stretch of Dundee Avenue, from Page Avenue to the Jane Adams Tollway. The $2.8 million project also includes modernizing traffic signals and constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

The project is expected to be largely completed in late November, with traffic signal modernization and punch list items in spring 2026.