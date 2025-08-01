Diversity in crash test dummies can save women’s lives, Duckworth, GOP senators say

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates is advocating for upgraded vehicle safety test standards that include female crash test dummies. AP

Women are 17% more likely to die in car crashes than men, but there’s a way to improve those odds and save lives, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth contends.

The Hoffman Estates Democrat and Republican colleagues are sponsoring the She Drives Act. It seeks updated vehicle safety test standards with advanced devices that reflect the diversity of drivers, including female crash test dummies.

“Are women hitting the dashboard at a different spot than men? Are we hitting a particular item in a car more often and that's causing more injury?” Duckworth asked in a recent CBS News interview.

“That's where these crash test dummies that are the average, the size of the average woman will help us find (and) gather that data.”

A 2023 U.S. Government Accountability Office study found “currently used dummies represent a limited range of body sizes, do not reflect some physiological differences between males and females, and do not have sensors to collect data in the lower legs.” Women are more prone to lower leg injuries than men, the GAO said.

Cosponsors include Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Modernized standards “will save thousands of lives and prevent thousands more serious injuries each year,” Fischer said.

No vacation for political flyers.

Enjoying a break from political flyers in your mailbox? That’s ending for some suburbanites.

“Tell Your Legislator: No Suburban Property Transfer Tax Bailout for the CTA!” a new mailer reads. One side features a photo of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, the other offers a lurid image of a subway train sticking out of a house.

What gives? It’s the Illinois REALTORS’ reaction to a bill approved by the Illinois Senate May 31 seeking to reform transit and rescue Metra, Pace and the CTA from a $771 million shortfall in 2026.

Solutions include a controversial $1.50 charge on online deliveries, excluding medications and groceries, and extending Chicago’s real estate transfer tax to suburban Cook and the Collar Counties.

“This would add thousands of dollars of closing costs to every residential and commercial transaction in the Chicagoland area,” Illinois REALTORS CEO Jeff Baker said in a statement.

The Illinois House balked at passing the last-minute bill in May and negotiations continue.

Democratic state Sen. Ram Villivalam, who spearheaded the legislation, says there needs to be “shared sacrifice” from the city and suburbs.

The regional transit system “will come to a screeching halt” if no one compromises, he warned.

Election-palooza?

Longtime West Side basso profundo and Congressman Danny Davis, 83, announced he would not seek reelection Thursday.

“There comes a time when one must listen for new voices and prepare the path for new leadership,” the deep-voiced Chicago Democrat said.

That means four — yes four — Illinois congressional seats are up for grabs in the metro region in 2026. Also retiring is Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Danny Davis of Chicago is not seeking reelection. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) The Associated Press

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and Robin Kelly of Lynwood are vying for exiting U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat in crowded primary fields.

Davis endorsed state Rep. La Shawn Ford to replace him, but that’s not a given with Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears Ervin jumping into the race.

Adding to the churn is Illinois Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside. Welch announced Thursday he wants to succeed Davis as Democratic state central committeeman for the 7th District.

Stay tuned.

• Political Roundabout is an occasional column on campaign, legislative and political news with a suburban focus.