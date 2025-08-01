Authorities: Man sold drugs out of home that operated a day care

Delwin L. Hodge

A North Chicago parolee faces drug trafficking charges after officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) discovered he was selling methamphetamine out of a home where a day care operated, authorities said.

Delwin L. Hodge, 27, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life and welfare of a child.

Authorities say Hodge sold more than 200 grams of methamphetamine to undercover SIG detectives. Following the undercover operations, detectives obtained a search warrant for Hodge’s residence on the 2100 block of Wright Avenue.

Detectives and sheriff’s SWAT team members conducted the search Thursday. They recovered “packaging materials for narcotics distribution,” a firearm and ammunition.

“As multiple people live at the residence, SIG detectives continue to investigate who the firearm belonged to,” said Lake County sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

The firearm was unsecured and accessible to children who were at the home for day care services, Covelli said.

Officers subsequently notified the Department of Children and Family Services of the situation.