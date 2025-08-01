advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Trump seeks to fire official overseeing jobs data after weak employment report
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Chicago Cubs

Cubs to host 2027 MLB All-Star Game, first time at Wrigley Field since 1990

Posted August 01, 2025 10:04 am
By Patrick Mooney

In a long-awaited announcement, Major League Baseball confirmed the Cubs will host the 2027 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the news during a Friday morning ceremony at the Friendly Confines, which previously hosted the marquee event in 1947, 1962 and 1990.

Philadelphia will host next year’s Midsummer Classic.

The Cubs’ persistent lobbying efforts to land the All-Star Game lined up with the $1 billion Wrigleyville project that renovated the ballpark and redeveloped the neighborhood.

From MLB’s point of view, an ongoing issue was the security concerns about staging a huge event in an old stadium located in a densely packed residential area. The Cubs worked extensively with City Hall to alleviate those concerns. The city, state of Illinois and Cubs recently came to an agreement to surround Wrigley Field’s perimeter with concrete bollards and widen the sidewalks along Addison Street.

The news conference began with a moment of silence for Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg, the Hall of Famer who died this week at the age of 65 following a cancer diagnosis. The dignitaries on hand included Illinois governor JB Pritzker, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson and a group of Sandberg’s longtime teammates.

© 2025 The Athletic Media Company. All Rights Reserved. Distributed by New York Times Licensing.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Chicago Chicago Cubs Content Providers MLB News Pro Sports Region
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company