Cubs to host 2027 MLB All-Star Game, first time at Wrigley Field since 1990

Major League Baseball confirmed the Chicago Cubs will host the 2027 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field AP/April 4, 2025

In a long-awaited announcement, Major League Baseball confirmed the Cubs will host the 2027 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the news during a Friday morning ceremony at the Friendly Confines, which previously hosted the marquee event in 1947, 1962 and 1990.

Philadelphia will host next year’s Midsummer Classic.

The Cubs’ persistent lobbying efforts to land the All-Star Game lined up with the $1 billion Wrigleyville project that renovated the ballpark and redeveloped the neighborhood.

From MLB’s point of view, an ongoing issue was the security concerns about staging a huge event in an old stadium located in a densely packed residential area. The Cubs worked extensively with City Hall to alleviate those concerns. The city, state of Illinois and Cubs recently came to an agreement to surround Wrigley Field’s perimeter with concrete bollards and widen the sidewalks along Addison Street.

The news conference began with a moment of silence for Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg, the Hall of Famer who died this week at the age of 65 following a cancer diagnosis. The dignitaries on hand included Illinois governor JB Pritzker, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson and a group of Sandberg’s longtime teammates.

© 2025 The Athletic Media Company. All Rights Reserved. Distributed by New York Times Licensing.