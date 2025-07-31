Authorities locate body of kayaker who went missing near St. Charles

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A command center was set up at Boy Scout Island on Wednesday as crews continued looking for a missing kayaker on the Fox River in St. Charles.

The body of a missing kayaker was recovered early Thursday, according to the city of St. Charles.

A passerby found the body at around 5:58 a.m. near the Great Western Trail Bridge over the Fox River, the city reported.

The news release did not give the name, age, or hometown of the kayaker. Illinois Conservation Police declined to provide that information. They said they were waiting for his family to be notified and that such information should come from the Kane County coroner.

The man went missing shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. He and a friend were fishing from a kayak in an area just south of Ferson Creek Fen. His kayak capsized when a motorboat passed by.

On Wednesday, the police stated they were unsure of what happened, but indicated that the wake from the boat may have caused the kayak to capsize.

A man claiming to be the second kayaker told ABC7 Chicago that the motorboat was speeding and lacked lights.

The St. Charles Fire Department led the two-day search, with aid from almost 30 other departments.