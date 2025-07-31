advertisement
Route 68 reopens in Barrington Hills after crashes, daylong closure

Posted July 31, 2025 5:55 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A section of Route 68 in Barrington Hills that was closed to traffic for about a day reopened Thursday afternoon, police said.

The nearly 4-mile stretch between Route 62 and Penny Road was shut down in both directions Wednesday after oil applied during a resurfacing project mixed with rainwater and created a slick surface, police spokesperson William Walsh said.

Four auto crashes occurred between 2:45 and 3:45 p.m. Wednesday before the road was shut down, Walsh said. No one needed to be hospitalized.

Two drivers were ticketed for not having licenses.

