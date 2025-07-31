No big deals, but Cubs add depth at trade deadline

The Cubs traded on Thursday traded for Minnesota Twins' utility player Willi Castro. AP

The priority for the Cubs at the deadline was clear for much of the last few months and only came into greater focus in recent days. They have given up eight or more runs five times in their last nine games as both the rotation and bullpen have shown major cracks. They added three pitchers, but a big name eluded them, surely frustrating fans who were hoping for a more exciting trade deadline for a team that has one of the best records in baseball.

Here are three takeaways from the Cubs’ approach and how they’re looking as they head into the final two months of the season.

1. Coming up empty on a big swing

Once the Cubs made smaller moves on Wednesday, Thursday’s focus became finding a pitcher who could make a playoff start or a dominant relief arm for the late innings. Maybe even both. Team president Jed Hoyer failed in that attempt. While teams like the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres were making huge deals to bolster their chances of winning the World Series, the Cubs clung to their prospects and continued to think about the future.

Being comfortable with prospect prices isn’t how you swing a big trade at the deadline. It wasn’t how Hoyer was able to snag Kyle Tucker last winter. The Cubs may still win their division and could make noise in October. But adding a no-doubt playoff starter or someone who could share closing duties with Daniel Palencia surely would have helped make things feel more secure on the North Side of Chicago. Despite improvements to the team, it will be hard for onlookers not to feel disappointed by the lack of a big-name addition. With glaring holes in the rotation, who would blame them?

2. Upgrading the bench

Replacing Vidal Bruján with Moisés Ballesteros is an upside play, but it reduces the Cubs’ versatility on the bench. Jon Berti can play multiple infield positions, but his offense hasn’t been good enough (44 wRC+). The lack of a backup center fielder — currently it’s Seiya Suzuki — has to be a concern. If there’s an injury in the middle of the infield, Berti becoming a regular would be worrisome.

Which is why the Willi Castro addition is important. The switch-hitter can play all over the infield and outfield, upgrading the bench and giving them Matt Shaw insurance in case the rookie’s hot bat goes cold. Castro crushes lefties, posting a 131 wRC+ against them this season, giving the Cubs a solid option when a southpaw toes the rubber. The argument could be made that after Eugenio Suárez, Castro was the best offensive upgrade the Cubs could realistically have picked up.

3. Depth moves matter

Michael Soroka, Andrew Kittredge and Taylor Rogers are not the needle-moving acquisitions that get a fan base fired up. But they have the potential to really help this team win games down the stretch. Soroka’s strikeout and walk numbers are encouraging, and his experience out of the bullpen last summer means he can impact the team in various ways. Kittredge has been as consistent as they come over the last half decade and gives the Cubs a trusted veteran along with Ryan Brasier and Caleb Thielbar, who can work the innings before handing the ball off to Brad Keller and Palencia. Rogers gives the Cubs a third lefty and insurance as Drew Pomeranz has started to look shaky over the last few weeks.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs designated veteran reliever Ryan Pressly for assignment.

