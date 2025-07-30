Route 68 shut down in Barrington Hills due to road hazard, police say

A section of Route 68 in Barrington Hills that had to be closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon because of oil on the roadway is expected to remain off limits through Thursday morning, police said.

Barrington Hills police announced about 3:30 p.m. that all lanes of Route 68 were closed between Route 62 and Penny Road. The slippery conditions caused several auto collisions, authorities said.

The nearly 4-mile closure initially was expected to last several hours, police said in a Facebook post, and drivers were advised to avoid the area. Wednesday evening, however, police said the road likely will remain closed until noon Thursday.