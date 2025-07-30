advertisement
News

Kayaker missing on Fox River near St. Charles

Posted July 30, 2025 11:07 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A search for a missing kayaker on the Fox River in St. Charles is now a recovery effort looking for a body, not a rescue mission, authorities said Wednesday morning.

The St. Charles Fire Department searched for seven hours Tuesday night and resumed the search at 5 a.m. Wednesday, St. Charles Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe said at a news conference.

They were called shortly before 10 p.m. to an area just south of Ferson Creek Fen for a report that a kayaker had flipped and disappeared.

The kayaker and another man were fishing in the river.

The department has used divers, sonar and roving equipment to search the river, and is expanding its search today, Mauthe said.

“The Fox River is a very dark and murky river. It’s not a clean, easy river to search,” he said.

  Search crews are staging at Boy Scout Island, located across the Fox River from Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles, as the search continues for a missing kayaker. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

Illinois Conservation Police Cmdr. Joshua Mooi said they have interviewed the owner of a motorboat that may have driven past the kayakers. There has been speculation that the wake from the boat may have flipped the kayaker.

“We do not know exactly what happened,” Mooi said. He also said police do not know if the missing kayaker was wearing a life vest. The other kayaker was not wearing one, he said.

He declined to name the missing kayaker.

Mauthe said the department searched as far south as the dam, which is near Main Street. At one time, there were seven rescue boats in the river, he said. They used side- and sector-scan sonar to map the bed of the river, he said.

  A command center is set up at Boy Scout Island on Wednesday as crews continue looking for a missing kayaker on the Fox River in St. Charles. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  St. Charles Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe, left, and Illinois Conservation Police Cmdr. Joshua Mooi speak on Wednesday morning about recovery efforts after a kayaker went missing on the Fox River in St. Charles. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
