Kayaker missing on Fox River near St. Charles

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The search continues on Wednesday for a missing kayaker north of Boy Scout Island in St. Charles. The boater was reported missing Tuesday night on the Fox River.

A search for a missing kayaker on the Fox River in St. Charles is now a recovery effort looking for a body, not a rescue mission, authorities said Wednesday morning.

The St. Charles Fire Department searched for seven hours Tuesday night and resumed the search at 5 a.m. Wednesday, St. Charles Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe said at a news conference.

They were called shortly before 10 p.m. to an area just south of Ferson Creek Fen for a report that a kayaker had flipped and disappeared.

The kayaker and another man were fishing in the river.

The department has used divers, sonar and roving equipment to search the river, and is expanding its search today, Mauthe said.

“The Fox River is a very dark and murky river. It’s not a clean, easy river to search,” he said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Search crews are staging at Boy Scout Island, located across the Fox River from Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles, as the search continues for a missing kayaker.

Illinois Conservation Police Cmdr. Joshua Mooi said they have interviewed the owner of a motorboat that may have driven past the kayakers. There has been speculation that the wake from the boat may have flipped the kayaker.

“We do not know exactly what happened,” Mooi said. He also said police do not know if the missing kayaker was wearing a life vest. The other kayaker was not wearing one, he said.

He declined to name the missing kayaker.

Mauthe said the department searched as far south as the dam, which is near Main Street. At one time, there were seven rescue boats in the river, he said. They used side- and sector-scan sonar to map the bed of the river, he said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A command center is set up at Boy Scout Island on Wednesday as crews continue looking for a missing kayaker on the Fox River in St. Charles.