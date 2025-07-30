advertisement
News

Toddler dead, 14 injured when car crashes into Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego

Posted July 30, 2025 6:28 pm
By Eric Schelkopf

A 2-year-old was killed and 14 people were injured injured Wednesday afternoon when a car drove into a Portillo’s restaurant at 2810 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego.

Eight people, including the driver of the vehicle, were taken to area hospitals, according to the Oswego Police Department. Six other people were treated at the scene and released.

The toddler was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

At approximately 1:55 p.m. officers responded to the scene after a report of a car crashing into the front entrance of the Portillo’s, police said.

The car was driven by a 50-year-old woman. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin speaks during a press conference on Wednesday after a car crashed into the entrance of the Portillo’s in Oswego. Mark Busch/Shaw Local News Network

The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident “was at tragic accident,” police said, but the investigation continues.

“As this is still an active investigation, information is subject to change,” according to the post. “We continue to ask the public to avoid the area. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”

• Judy Harvey contributed to this report

