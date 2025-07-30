Cubs bolster pitching staff with trade for Nationals’ Soroka

The Cubs on Wednesday night traded for Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka. AP

In need of pitching, the Cubs made their first move of the trade deadline by adding Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals, league sources told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

In exchange, according to ESPN, the Nationals are receiving Triple A outfielder Christian Franklin and 18-year-old infielder Ronny Cruz.

Soroka has an elevated 4.87 ERA but strong peripherals with a 25.4% strikeout rate and 7% walk rate. He’ll also be going from pitching in front of a bottom-five defensive unit to one of the best infields in baseball. Still, there is some concern that Soroka’s fastball velocity has dipped in his last three starts.

But with Justin Steele out for the season and with Jameson Taillon working his way back from injury, the rotation has been screaming for reinforcements. Filling in admirably at times, Colin Rea has been shaky of late, posting a 5.46 ERA in his last 11 starts and has given up nine runs combined in his last two outings.

Soroka was once considered one of the best young pitchers in baseball, as he finished sixth in Cy Young Award voting during his rookie season in 2019. However, he made just three starts over the next three years, and only 10 total appearances before 2024 due to injury.

Innings will be a concern after the deadline, especially considering his 81 1/3 mark has surpassed his total in 2024 (79 2/3). Soroka also has some control issues, leading MLB with 14 hit by pitches. Still, in around the same number of innings as last year, he has 20 fewer walks.

Since Taillon went down, Cubs manager Craig Counsell has gone with openers, the recently DFA’d Chris Flexen and Ben Brown in his place. The expectation is that this move is the first of a few pitching additions as the club looks to bolster both the rotation and the bullpen as they make a push for the playoffs. After losing two of three to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs now sit one game behind their rivals to the north, but still hold one of the best records in baseball at 63-45.

Soroka ranked No. 33 on Big Board

While the relief market turned white hot Wednesday, there’s been little but speculation so far on the starting side. Perhaps Soroka will get the party started. Soroka — No. 33 on The Athletic’s trade deadline Big Board — is the highest-ranked starter traded ahead of this trade deadline. The only other starters removed from the list are No. 7 Seth Lugo (signed an extension with Kansas City) and No. 50 Chris Paddack (traded to Detroit).

Here are the starting pitchers remaining on the latest Big Board — an exercise that did not include Padres starter Dylan Cease because, admittedly, we again doubted GM A.J. Preller’s thrill-seeking nature:

— Stephen J. Nesbitt

