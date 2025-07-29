Plan your detour: Arlington Heights Road ramp to I-90 closing temporarily

Access to the Arlington Heights Road interchange with I-90 will be problematic in the coming months as the Illinois tollway upgrades ramps. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arlington Heights-area drivers should prepare alternative routes onto the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) with a key ramp scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4.

The Illinois tollway is modernizing the northbound Arlington Heights Road ramp connecting with westbound I-90; work is scheduled to last through mid-September.

The improvement involves removing barriers and equipment used for toll collection under a cash system that is now obsolete. Workers will also upgrade pavement and shoulder lanes plus lighting and signage.

Detours will be posted directing drivers north to Algonquin Road, then west on Algonquin to Route 53 to access westbound I-90.

Additional legs of the intersection will be modernized this fall. Those include ramps connecting eastbound I-90 to Arlington Heights Road, and southbound Arlington Heights Road to westbound I-90.

Drivers can expect traffic shifts and delays in the vicinity. The project will stretch through 2026.

The tollway switched to an electronic system during the COVID-19 pandemic and is gradually replacing outdated infrastructure at ramps and plazas. The first priority is sites with significant traffic backups or imminent repair needs.

The next focus will be ramps, then major toll plazas.