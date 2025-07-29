Lake Zurich priest again on leave amid child abuse allegations

A Lake Zurich priest thrice accused — and cleared — of child sexual abuse has been placed on leave by the Archdiocese of Chicago amid new allegations.

The Rev. David F. Ryan of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church is accused of abusing a minor about 30 years ago when he was on the staff at Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote in a letter to the Lake Zurich parish Tuesday.

“The archdiocese must take seriously the obligation to investigate all allegations, including this one,” Cupich wrote. “Accordingly, Father Ryan has agreed to abide by my request to remain out of ministry and refrain from all parish and school activities until that work is complete.

“At the same time, you should know that (Ryan) strenuously denies this allegation, and states that he has never harmed a child,” he added.

Under archdiocese policy, the allegation also was reported to civilian authorities and Ryan’s accuser was offered the services of the Victim Assistance Ministry, Cupich wrote.

Following an investigation, the archdiocese will turn over reports to an independent review board, which will issue a recommendation to Cupich.

“In the meantime, as we go through this process together, know that you are in my prayers,” Cupich wrote to parish members.

Ryan previously faced abuse claims in 2020, also stemming from his time at Maryville Academy.

Cupich reinstated him to his role at St. Francis de Sales about 10 months, after an investigation found “insufficient reason to suspect Father Ryan had committed sexual abuse of a minor,” the cardinal said at the time.

But before he could celebrate a Mass, new abuse allegations were made and he was again removed from the ministry. Another investigation found “insufficient reason to suspect abuse of the minor,” and Ryan was reinstated November 2021.

Additional accusations surfaced in September 2022, also dating back decades, but Ryan again was cleared and returned to the ministry in February 2023.

The Rev. Steven Lanza will serve as administrator of the parish in Ryan’s absence, Cupich said Tuesday.