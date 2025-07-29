From the archives: Sandberg's return another happy Cubs moment

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com, Oct. 14, 2015 Ryne Sandberg gets ready to throw out the first pitch in Game 3 of the Cubs vs. Cardinals series Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Editor’s note: This column first appeared in the Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2015.

Some things just feel right.

And Ryne Sandberg returning home to the Cubs felt very much like one of those things.

It happened Monday night before Game 3 when Sandberg stood in the on-deck circle and watched highlights of his Hall of Fame career on the giant videoboard, capped off by his home runs off Bruce Sutter in 1984, almost certainly the signature moment of his career for Cubs fans.

Sandberg was then introduced to the crowd and walked to the mound for the ceremonial first pitch, receiving a thunderous ovation from the 42,411 in attendance.

It was his first connection to the team since leaving for a better job opportunity in 2010, a departure that carried with it a fair amount of animus.

"It was very emotional. Lot of goose bumps," Sandberg said. "To be there in that moment and in the situation with where the team's at, I was grateful to be asked.

"It felt like home, very natural to be back in a place that was always home for me. I was really appreciative of the response and the way the fans treated me as I sat in the stands as a fan the last couple games.

"Just a very good vibe and great to be able to enjoy those games. Everyone made me feel welcome."

After resigning as Phillies manager in late June, Sandberg returned to the Chicago suburbs where he could be close to his grandchildren, and it didn't take him long to get caught up in the Cubs' season.

"The biggest thing I enjoy about it is the gratification from watching young guys play with such energy and having so much fun, along with the quality of baseball. How can you not have fun watching this?" Sandberg said. "It was great to be there in person the last couple nights.

"There's no other place I'd rather be."

As for what this means regarding his future, Sandberg is taking it very slow these days after a couple of miserable seasons in Philadelphia.

"There was some contact with the Cubs in early August," Sandberg said. "I had lunch with Tom Ricketts and Theo Epstein and then they treated me and my family to a game. Had dinner with Tom and Laura Ricketts since then. It's just been a gradual thing."

It would only be logical if Sandberg returned to an organization with which he had such strong ties for decades, before leaving for a managing opportunity he was never going to get in Chicago.

"The Cubs' focus is 100 percent on this season and the team going as far as it can go, hopefully to the World Series," Sandberg said. "We just had some casual conversations.

"But that led to them calling shortly after the wild-card clincher and asked if I wanted to throw out the first pitch. I chuckled and said, 'You kidding me?' It was tremendous."

As for where it goes from here, Sandberg said, "That's all to be determined. Like I said, it was more like social outings and casual conversations about the team. I have a lot of admiration for what the organization has done from top to bottom. It's amazing what they've done in a short time."

Sandberg took nine years off after retiring, but itching to work again he spent six years managing in the minors before getting back to the big leagues as a third-base coach and then manager.

Known for working with young players and developing talent, Sandberg never got that chance in Philadelphia, saddled with an old and overpaid team that could only continue its downward spiral.

While a GM on the hot seat tried to win with a team that was finished, everyone in baseball seemed to know it was hopeless, but the Phillies kept moving forward with a failing program.

Exhausted when he got home, Sandberg wasn't pondering the next step.

"After leaving Philadelphia, I just wanted some family time and we had a great summer. Had a big family reunion here in Chicago," Sandberg said. "Really enjoying my family, and that was the reason for coming back. I wasn't really thinking about, or worrying about, what I would do next.

"The last two years managing in Philly was not the easiest task by any means. It was kind of a long haul in a short period of time and there was a lot of reflection on the journey.

"I learned a lot and experienced a lot. I had a very good time managing at the minor-league level with young players and I really wouldn't trade those years for anything.

"I reached a goal of getting back to the majors. No regrets at all. Now, just moving on from that and we'll see what happens.

"It's just good to be home. It always feels good coming back here."

And on Monday night, Cubs fans with open arms let Sandberg know they couldn't agree more.