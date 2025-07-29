Some elements of major renovation of Libertyville High School cafeteria won’t be ready for start of school

Work to enclose an adjoining courtyard as part of a cafeteria renovation at Libertyville High School continues but won’t be complete until Nov. 1. Courtesy of District 128

Two elements of the major cafeteria renovation at Libertyville High School won’t be ready as initially planned when students return in a few weeks.

The kitchen that cooks and prepares food is fully operational. But the servery, where students pick up the food, has been delayed. So has enclosing the adjoining courtyard to provide additional dining space that’s also part of a $16.3 million project.

“There are two primary reasons for the delay (and) both are unforeseen conditions,” said Dan Stanley, assistant superintendent for finance at Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128.

Work on the cafeteria renovation at Libertyville High School was supposed to be complete the start of school but some elements have been delayed. Courtesy of District 128

Unknown asbestos discovered during construction needed to be abated, slowing everything, Stanley said. Also, soils where footings to hold the servery and courtyard structure were to be placed were found unsuitable and plans had to be adjusted.

Lighting and flooring is being installed, finishes are ongoing and new furniture will be delivered next week, according to Ray Albin, LHS principal.

“We expect the seating area to be available to our students Aug. 11,” Albin said during a recap of projects Monday for the school board’s facilities and finance committee.

The courtyard was planned as expansion of dining space. Foundations are being set and work will continue behind temporary walls with an expected completion Nov. 1. The servery is expected to be finished by Oct. 1.

Quest, the district’s food service provider, and school administrators have developed and will implement temporary servicing lines to provide food to students and staff. Students will pick up food in temporary locations in the cafeteria similar to how it was done near the end of school last year, Stanley said.

An upgrade of the outdated 1950s-era LHS cafeteria had been discussed for years and emerged last fall as a top capital project.

The overall cost including construction, design, management, furniture, technology, asbestos abatement and other expenses initially was estimated at $13 million but the actual project cost increased to $16.3 million when upgrades to bathrooms in another part of the building were added.

The construction agreement with Gilbane Building Company called for substantial completion of the project in August, Stanley said.

But because of the delay, District 128 is being charged $150,398 to compensate Gilbane's team for the additional time. Even with the change, the district has about $200,000 left for contingencies, he added.

Except for the cafeteria, other projects at LHS are on track, officials said.

That includes the remodel of the “stacked” bathrooms on the first and second floors. Plumbing fixtures are being installed and they are scheduled to open Aug. 4.