State Sen. Mark Walker won’t seek reelection in 2026

Illinois State Sen. Mark L. Walker announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection next year.

The Democrat from Arlington Heights did not offer a specific reason for his decision. Instead, he cited some of his successes in Springfield, both in the Senate and in his prior position in the state House.

“I ran for the General Assembly because I want people to be proud of Illinois again,” Walker said. “Whether helping to improve Illinois’ fiscal position or enacting reforms to help all Illinoisans, my focus has always been on moving our state forward.”

Walker was appointed to the Senate in May 2024, replacing former Sen. Ann Gillespie when she stepped down to become director of the Illinois Department of Insurance.

The 27th District seat represents an area of the Northwest suburbs that includes all or parts of Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Barrington, Inverness, Palatine, Prospect Heights and South Barrington.

A former banking executive, Walker first served in the state House from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2019 until his Senate appointment last year.

In his written announcement, Walker said he prioritized rebuilding Illinois’ fiscal stewardship, championed investments in quantum computing development and passed legislation providing grants for local business development.

He said he also helped pass a law closing a loophole that denied some sex assault survivors the right to seek justice, spearheading legislation returning Shabbona Lake State Park to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and passed a Senate bill requiring cryptocurrency companies to follow anti-fraud regulations.

“I’m excited for the work remaining ahead, and I’m excited for the next generation of leaders to move our state forward,” Walker added. “But above all, I’m proud of Illinois.”