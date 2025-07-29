Things to do Aug. 1-7: Lollapalooza, National Night Out events, Warrenville Summer Daze and more

Olivia Rodrigo will perform Friday at Lollapalooza, which runs Thursday through Sunday, July 31 to Aug. 3, in Chicago’s Grant Park. AP

Starts Before Friday

McHenry County Fair: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 29; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 30-31; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 1-2; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Carnival, food, music, entertainment and more. Demo Derby at 6 p.m. Sunday. $10 for ages 13-64; $5 for kids 6-12 and 65 and older and military; $30 for season passes. mchenrycountyfair.com/tickets.

National Sports Collectors Convention: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 30; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 31 to Aug. 2; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Sports card and memorabilia trade show with over 600 vendors, autograph signing and authentication, card grading and more. $30, $149.99 for a five-day pass, free for kids 12 and younger. nsccshow.com.

Northbrook Days 2025: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 30; 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 31; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, in the West Metra Commuter Lot of the Northbrook Train Station, 1401 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Rides, games, live music, food, beer, wine and more. Free. northbrookdays.com.

Korn will perform Friday at Lollapalooza, which runs Thursday through Sunday, July 31 to Aug. 3, in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Lollapalooza: Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, July 31 to Aug. 3, in Grant Park, Chicago. Headliners include Tyler the Creator and Luke Combs on Thursday; Olivia Rodrigo and Korn on Friday; Rufus Du Sol and Twice on Saturday; and Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky on Sunday. Limited tickets available, including verified resale, which start at various price points. lollapalooza.com.

Friday, Aug. 1

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, in the parking lot next to the old police station on Riverview and Cedar Avenue, St. Charles. Meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Tots in the Park: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the Alcott Center, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove. Kids’ entertainment featuring Jeanie B on the lawn. Bring a blanket or chairs. Free. bgparks.org/tots-in-the-park.

Fun Fridays: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 1, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Features the Traveling World of Reptiles. Free. we-goparks.org.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop and kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. LINK Matching program. downtownelgin.com/market.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. Classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles and classics. Theme is Bike Night. Concessions available. $10 per car donation requested; all donations support that week’s nonprofit. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

South Elgin Back-to-School Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. National Night Out combined with the annual Back-to-School Bash featuring family-friendly activities, bounce houses and more from 4-6 p.m. First responder vehicles and displays throughout the event. Blooze Brothers perform from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce and honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and more. wdundee.org.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. Gasoline Alley will perform. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Bartlett’s annual National Night Out activities: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the Bartlett Community Center; 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at registered neighborhoods throughout Bartlett; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Bartlett Hills Golf Club; 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Bartlett Park. Friday: Family Fun Night from 5-7 p.m., Twilight Pool Party from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday: Block Parties and Lighting Competition. Sunday: Putt, Chip & Drive Crime Out Family Golf Event, registration recommended. Wednesday: NNO Picnic in the Park with the Bartlett Police Department, Village of Bartlett, Bartlett Park District and Bartlett Fire Protection District, featuring giveaways, local business displays, family games, appearances by various performing groups and mascots and more. Free. bartlettil.gov/government/police/national-night-out.

North Aurora Days: 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 1-2, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Community garage sale, fishing derby, Touch-A-Truck, inflatables and more. northauroradays.org.

Taste of Orland Park: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1; 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2; and 3-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, in Centennial Park West, 15609 Park Station Blvd., Orland Park. Food, music from nine bands, a Kids Zone, sponsor booths and more. Free. facebook.com/OrlandParkRec.

Junkyard Groove will perform on the first day of Warrenville Summer Daze, which takes place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 1-2, at the City Hall Complex. Courtesy of Naperville Jaycees

Warrenville Summer Daze: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at City Hall Complex, 28W701 Stafford Place, Warrenville. Live music, beer and wine, food, business booths and more. On Saturday, a car show from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a bike show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music lineup: Friday: Junkyard Groove from 5-6:30 p.m., Smokin’ Gunz from 7-8:30 p.m. and 7th heaven from 9:15-11:15 p.m.; Saturday: the Headspin Guy (kids’ entertainment) from 2-3 p.m., Block Star from 3:30-4:30 p.m., EZFM (Yacht rock) from 5-6:30 p.m., Starlight City from 7-8:30 p.m. and ARRA from 9-11 p.m. Free. warrenvilleparks.org/event/summer-daze-2.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the Main Street train station in downtown Downers Grove. J & D Just Friends will perform. The Moose Cruise Nights from 4-8 p.m. features hot rods, muscle cars and classic cars. Full schedule at downtowndg.org.

The Taste of Roselle runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 1-3, on Main Street in Roselle. Daily Herald file photo

Taste of Roselle: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, on Main Street, Roselle. 43rd annual block party featuring food, craft beer and wine, entertainment on three stages, an arts and crafts show, bingo and a kids’ carnival. Main stage lineup: Friday: F.L.O.A.T. (rock covers) at 6:15 p.m., 10-piece Devon Delux at 7:45 p.m., and Mock Star (’80s arena rock) at 9:30 p.m.; Saturday: Cavalcade of Stars at noon, Sounds of Good Life (rock covers) at 1:45 p.m., Schaumburg School of Rock at 3:15 p.m., Old Stumpy (bluegrass) at 4:45 p.m., Voodoo Dolls (covers) at 6:15 p.m., Bottled Blues (soulful blues) at 8 p.m., and Dixon Bandits (Southern rock) at 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Christian Tabernacle Church (gospel choir) at noon, Live Pete (rock) at 1:30 p.m., Shukin & The Ramblers (Rusty Roots Rock Review) at 3:15 p.m., Tryptic (grooves and jams) at 4:45 p.m., and Good Gumbo (Hippie Americana) at 6:30 p.m. Free. facebook.com/TasteofRoselle.

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 1, 5 and 7, at Mike Rylko Community Park Amphitheater, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Lineup: Anchors Away on Friday, Pino Farina Band on Tuesday, Bucket Number 6 on Friday. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. No outside alcohol allowed. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

First Friday Summer Dances: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Schaumburg’s Towne Square, 200 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Dance lessons by Schaumburg Arthur Murray Dance Studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; live music and dancing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Tank & the Beez will perform. Free. vhw.org.

MCCD First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Lost Valley Visitor Center patio, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Irish Stew will perform traditional Irish music. Bring a picnic dinner. Kids 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series — Main Stage Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Anthem will perform. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Westmont Movie Under the Stars: 8:15-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Veterans Memorial Park, 55 E. Richmond St., Westmont. The 2014 film “Million Dollar Arm” will be shown. Concessions available. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. westmontparks.org.

Moonlight Movies: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Watch “Moana 2” at sunset. Concessions and adult beverages for sale. $6 per car. cantigny.org/event.

Elgin Summer Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, Aug. 1, at Lords Park, 100 Oakwood Blvd., Elgin. Join a sea-themed scavenger hunt with Moana and Maui before “Moana 2” starts at dusk. Concessions available. Free. elginil.gov.

Movies Under The Stars: Dusk Friday, Aug. 1, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. See “The Wild Robot.” Concessions available or bring a picnic. Free. bgparks.org.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 2, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. Summer Fest. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 2, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. An evening market will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Main and Liberty streets in Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Archery Open House: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 2, at Blackwell Forest Preserve, off Butterfield Road, Warrenville. Learn about archery and try the basics with a certified instructor. dupageforest.org.

Cub Fly: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Fox Valley Aero Club field, 3831 Karl Madsen Drive, St. Charles. Cub Challenges, including Helium Balloon Challenge, Long Roll Out Challenge, Touch-and-Go Kamikaze Balloon Pop Challenge, and the Custom Club Yellow Ace Pilot Award. foxvalleyaero.com/events.

Destination Asia Festival: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2-3, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Experience Asia’s diverse cultures through music, dance and food. Plus, a bonsai exhibition and vendors. Included with arboretum admission. mortonarb.org.

Abbey Farms annual car show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. The car show features classic, custom and vintage vehicles, and music from DJ Tony, food and drinks. abbeyfarms.org.

Community Church of Rolling Meadows Corn Fest and Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Fresh local sweet corn, grilled sandwiches, watermelon and drinks, plus a craft fair, face painting, balloon artist and more. A meal is $15, $13 for seniors, $5 for kids 4-10, and free for kids 3 and younger. ccrm.church.

Faeries of the Forest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. Free activities throughout the day, including a Faerie Quest, Tea Parties & Parade, crafts, and workshops for adults (dancing, Tarot, Reiki, painting and Flow Art dancing). Woodland market features 54 local vendors and five food vendors. Main stage entertainment: Rachel Bachman at 11 a.m., Harp Twins & Volfgang Twins at noon and 3 p.m., Secrets of the Beehive at 1 p.m., Ananda Lila Kirtan at 2 and 4 p.m., Brighid the Bard at 5 p.m., and Xylia-Sophia at 6 p.m. Sensory-friendly time from 10 to 11 a.m. $10, $5 for kids 5-18; free for seniors and kids younger than 5. faeriesoftheforest.com.

Improvisational cellist Drew Wiegman will perform at the 44th Annual Festival of the Arts Sunday, Aug. 3, in Libertyville’s Cook Park. Courtesy of Publicis Media

Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Outdoor juried art and music festival. Performers include improvisational cellist Drew Wiegman on Aug. 3. Free. adlercenter.org/festival-of-the-arts.

North American Reptile Breeders Conference: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Schaumburg Convention Center & Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Reptile breeders, vendors, auction and more. $15, $10 for kids 6-12, free for kids 5 and younger, two-day VIP passes for $50. narbc.com.

Wilmette Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2-3, at Wilmette and Central avenues, Wilmette. Art, face painting, live painting classes, live music, beer and sangria for purchase and more. Free. amdurproductions.com/wilmette-art-fair.

Dessert Walk: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, starting in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Stroll around downtown Libertyville to sample desserts and shop. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Garden Clubs of Illinois Inc. District IX Flower Show: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, in the Burnstein Hall at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Regenstein Center, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Presented by the Garden Clubs of Illinois, this show features judged flower arrangements and exhibits, as well as a cut horticulture competition. Included with general admission. districtix-gci.org/events.

Vintage Baseball: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Polo Field, Wheaton. Players follow 1850s rules and regulations in this game pitting the home team DuPage Plowboys vs. McHenry Independents. Bring a lawn chair. Canceled if bad weather. $16 per car. cantigny.org.

Uncaged in the Zoo: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Lords Park Zoo, off Grand Boulevard, Elgin. Get up close and personal with live animals. Deb the Frog Lady will be on hand. Free. elginil.gov.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Chicagoland Halal Fest: 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2-3, at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. This family-friendly event showcases global halal cuisine, arts and traditions through performances, activities and more. ilmchamber.org.

Geneva’s Shakespeare in the Park: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Island Park, off Route 25, Geneva. Goodly Creatures Theatre’s annual production features the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.” Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Rain date: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3. Free. goodlycreatures.com.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom cars, live music, and kids’ activities including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Anchors Away will perform from 6-9 p.m. Free. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

Morton Arboretum walking play “Pride and Prejudice”: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2-3, starting at Thornhill Shelter at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene, which takes place at several natural backdrop locations along a one- to two-mile hiking route. Bring water and portable chairs or blankets. $27 for 18 and older, $17 for kids 2-17, $10 less for members, free for kids younger than 2. mortonarb.org/explore/activities/events/walking-plays.

Night Fly: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Fox Valley Aero Club field, 3831 Karl Madsen Drive, St. Charles. Featuring airplanes of all types, shapes and sizes, with bright colored lights. Bring a lawn chair. foxvalleyaero.com/events/.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at First Division Museum’s Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. West Suburban Symphony Orchestra will perform “Soundtracks” featuring movie music from “Harry Potter” and “Shaft”; Borodin’s exotic “Polovtsian Dances” and Tchaikovsky’s “Marche Slav”; and Leroy Anderson’s “Bugler’s Holiday,” Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Ladies,” Anton Bruckner’s Overture in G Minor and Reinhold Gliere’s “Russian Sailor’s Dance.” Also a sing-along to the anthems of the U.S. armed forces. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available. Free with paid $21 parking. cantigny.org/.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 2 and 9; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3; and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., 3rd floor, Batavia. Albright Theatre Co.’s production. $18-$23. albrighttheatre.com.

Glen Ellyn Back to School Splash Bash: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Evening pool party for teens 10-14. Adults must be present for check-in and checkout. $10-$15. Register at gepark.org.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to popular and special occasion soundtracks. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 3

Antique Tool Show & Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Garfield Farm Museum, 2N930 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Over 30 collectors will display and sell their tools. Joint show by Early American Industries Association and the Mid-West Tools Collectors Association. $8, $3 for kids 12 and younger. garfieldfarm.org.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Over 110 exhibitors from across the U.S. with new and used model trains, accessories, parts and more. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with an adult. trainshow.com.

Lazy River 5K: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Splash Country Water Park, 195 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. A special social race for ages 12 or older that is loosely timed for bragging rights. $13 resident, $15 nonresident in advance; $15/$17 day of. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Mariachi concert: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. All-ages concert featuring the Felipe Mendoza Band. elginil.gov.

Railroad Street Block Party: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Duke’s Alehouse parking lot, 110 N. Main St., Crystal Lake. Local bands, food, family activities and games for kids. Free. facebook.com/dukesalehouse.

Summer reading concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Helen Plum Memorial Library, 411 S. Main St., Lombard. Music & Potlucks, a nonprofit, presents folk singer songwriter Mark Dvorak in a benefit for The Outreach House. Bring one or more grocery bags of nonperishable food items, toiletries and in-season clothing items. helenplum.org.

Cantigny’s Fall Preview Greenhouse Tour: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The greenhouse manager will unveil a curated selection of plants destined for Cantigny’s fall gardens. Space is limited. $25 (includes one canned or bottled beverage). Register: cantigny.org.

Wheeling’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Semple will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Monday, Aug. 4

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington, Hinsdale. Fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Museum Maker Monday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, at Churchville One-Room Schoolhouse, 3N784 Church Road, Bensenville. Elementary-age kids and caregivers can drop in to explore exhibits, play games and complete a craft (while supplies last). No registration required. Free. elmhursthistory.org.

Lords Park Zoo Family Concerts: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Free family concerts. Bring chairs, blankets and lunch for a concert under the shade of the Tefft Farm trees. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Itasca Family Fun Entertainment Series: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. Music and puppets with Miss Jamie’s Farm. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Adventures in the Zoo: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Lords Park Zoo, 210 Grand Blvd., Elgin. The weekly drop-in program features “Owls on the Prowl.” Free. elginil.gov.

Sounds of Summer Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Kids’ entertainment with Little Miss Ann. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, on the museum grounds, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Offering an assortment of goods from mission-based, fair-trade or local vendors, from coffee to candles, plus fresh produce, pottery, honey and more. napersettlement.org.

Des Plaines National Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Forest Elementary School, 1375 S. 5th Ave., and Algonquin Middle School, 767 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. Food trucks, Community Resource Fair from 4-6 p.m., School of Rock performance at 7:15 p.m. and more. Free. desplainesil.gov.

Fox Lake National Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. See a variety of police, fire and public works vehicles, with games and activities for kids. Free. foxlake.org.

Vernon Hills National Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Hartmann Park & Pavilion, 292 Oakwood Road, Vernon Hills. Free. vernonhills.org.

Brookdale National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Brookdale Pool Racquet Club, 1625 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Food trucks; music; games; a local vendor showcase; appearances by the Naperville Police Department, Fire Department and city officials; public works vehicles and more. Free for all who live in Brookdale. Donations for Metropolitan Family Services will be collected. aboutbrookdale.org.

Carol Stream National Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Family-friendly activities, including complimentary meals and refreshments, live music, entertainment, interactive booths, and games and activities for all ages. carolstream.org.

Glen Ellyn National Night Out: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Touch-a-truck, evidence tech and drone demonstrations, arts and crafts, free ice cream and more. Food for purchase. Free. gepark.org.

Grayslake National Night Out: 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Central Park Performance Pavilion, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Tour police vehicles, meet comfort dog Jake, play games, watch drone demonstrations and more. National Child ID Program kits will be available while supplies last. Free. grayslakevillagecenter.com.

Hoffman Estates National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Meet the police, plus food and drinks, live music, station tours, touch-a-truck, police cadet program information, emergency management programs and more. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Huntley National Night Out: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, in Huntley Town Square. Family-friendly games with officers, and check out police and fire vehicles and equipment. At 2 p.m., police vs. fire softball game in Veterans Memorial Field in Del Webb, followed by the Concert in the Square featuring the Blooze Brothers performing from 5-9 p.m. huntley.il.us.

Itasca National Night Out: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Itasca water park, library, municipal complex and fire station. Entertainment, food, police department tours, touch-a-truck, raffles and face painting. Free water park entry from 5-9:30 p.m. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lisle National Night Out & Touch-A-Truck: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Lisle Police Department, 5040 Lincoln Ave., Lisle. Learn about village services, see the village's fleet of trucks and equipment, meet staff, take a tour of the police department, see SWAT and police dog demonstrations, enjoy food and drinks and more. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Prospect Heights National Night Out: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, along Elm Street and Camp McDonald Road and at the Prospect Heights Park District Lions Pool. Swimming, food, kids’ games, prizes, music and more. Free. prospect-heights.il.us.

Round Lake National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Police and Public Works Facility, 741 W. Townline Road, Round Lake. Meet the police and enjoy hot dogs, a bouncy house, touch-a-truck, hay rides, a petting zoo, a magic show, meet and greet with Tiny N' Tall Rescue, face painting, a foam party, raffles, prizes and more. Free. roundlakeil.gov.

Round Lake Beach National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at LakeFront Park, 1019 N. Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach. Music, face painting, free hot dogs, the Round Lake High School Marching Band, U.S. Army Static display and more. Free. roundlakebeachil.gov.

Round Lake Park National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Round Lake Park Police Department, 215 Main St., Round Lake Park. Fostering police and community partnerships. Free. rlpil.us.

Wauconda National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, on Main Street, between Bangs Street and Route 176, Wauconda. The village of Wauconda Police Department and other community organizations host a family night out featuring emergency and utility vehicles, games, food, raffles, prizes, music and more. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Wheeling National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion and Family Aquatic Center, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. The Wheeling Park District and Wheeling Police Department host a variety of activities for all ages. Learn about local crime and drug prevention efforts. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Buffalo Grove National Night Out: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Business expo, Buffalo Grove Fire and Police department greetings, free giveaways, food for purchase from Dorfler’s Meat Market and food trucks and live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring a nonperishable food item to the Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council table. Free. bgparks.org/national-night-out.

Algonquin National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Old Town, Main Street and Plaza, Algonquin. Live K-9 demo, activities with the Algonquin police and fire departments, giveaways, DJ and dancing. algonquin.org/recreation.

Bensenville National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, on the village hall lawn, 12 S. Center St., Bensenville. The Bensenville Police Department hosts a block party-style event with free hot dogs, whiffle ball, yard games and giveaways. bensenville.gov.

Deer Park National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Vehe Farm Park, 23570 Cuba Road, Deer Park. First responders, vehicles, equipment and demonstrations, DJ, games, food trucks, Kona Ice, Glowby the Bubble Guy and more. Free. villageofdeerpark.com.

Highland Park National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Hidden Creek Aquapark, 1220 Fredrickson Place, Highland Park. Meet the Highland Park Police Department and take part in family-friendly games and activities, giveaways, demonstrations and more. Free. cityhpil.com.

Island Lake National Night Out: 6-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Converse Park, 628 E. State Road, Island Lake. Free screening of “The Wild Robot” at dusk, plus free popcorn and corn on the cob. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Libertyville National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Adler Park, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free. libertyville.com.

Lindenhurst National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Slove Park, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Family-friendly activities, food, and the opportunity to connect with officers and neighbors. Free. lindenhurstil.org.

Mundelein National Night Out: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. Free. mundelein.org.

Northbrook National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. DJ entertainment, games and raffles, pool time and more. Free. nbparks.org.

Rolling Meadows National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 N. Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

Roselle National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Petal Plaza, 31 S. Prospect St., Roselle. The Roselle Police Department hosts a variety of activities. Free. roselle.il.us.

Meet law enforcement at National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Meineke Recreation Center in Schaumburg. Courtesy of the Schaumburg Park District

Schaumburg National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Meineke Recreation Center, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Visit with local police and neighborhood organizations and take part in games, giveaways and contests. Free open swim during the last hour. Food for purchase. Free. parkfun.com.

Woodridge National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Duffy’s Pavilion, next to the Woodridge ARC, 8201 Janes Ave., Woodridge. Connect with neighbors and meet local officers. Includes a drone demonstration, ice cream, a bounce house, face painting, kids’ activities and a chance to take a photo inside a police car. Free. woodridgeil.gov.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Mississippi Heat will perform. $10 vehicle entrance fee starting at 4:30 p.m. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Radio Gaga will perform. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. The Wayouts will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Algonquin Lunchapalooza Concert Series: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Jeanie B. will perform. Free. algonquin.org.

Aurora’s Bolivian flag-raising ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 6, at One Aurora Plaza, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. aurora-il.org/2413/Flag-Raisings.

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market with rotating vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. roselle.il.us.

Highwood Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Over 60 vendors. The Acoustic Circus will perform at 6 p.m. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Batavia Farmers Market evening: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Palatine National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Falcon Park Recreation Center, 2195 N. Hicks Road, Palatine. Entertainment, food trucks, live demonstrations, police cars, fire trucks and more. Free. palatineparks.org.

UnPlug at the Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Mark Twain Park, Wheeling. The Jesse White Tumblers will perform. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Morton Arboretum’s Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Music, lawn games, food and drinks. Semple will perform. $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for kids 4-12. Advance tickets required: mortonarb.org.

Schaumburg’s Shakespeare in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Goodly Creatures Theatre’s annual production features the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.” Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Rain date: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7. Free. goodlycreatures.com.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Jonny Lyons & The Pride will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. In The Stix Nashville Night. Food for purchase. Free. shopthearb.com.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Free. vernonhills.org.

Batavia’s River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. This End Up will perform. Wine, beer and food for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Peacock Park, 500 E. Bryn Mawr Ave., Itasca. Prairie Station will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Capannari Ice Cream for purchase. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com/239/Summer-Concert-Series.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. The Ultimate Taylor Dance Party will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Center and Main streets, Bensenville. Food and music from EZFM. Cruise Nights at 6 p.m.; no entry fee. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Movie in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Spalding Park, 22W325 Second St., Glen Ellyn. Story time in the park with the Glen Ellyn Public Library at 7:30 p.m. before the screening of “Mufasa: The Lion King.” Bring chairs, blankets, snacks and beverages. gepark.org/calendar.

Movies on the Green: Dusk Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Centennial Green at the Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. See “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.” Bring blankets and chairs. Free. mpdowntown.com/events.

Thursday, Aug. 7

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Features dozens of local merchants offering fresh produce and prepared food, flowers and garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and other locally sourced goods. chicago.gov.

“Stories Under the Hickory Tree”: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 7, at Lords Park Zoo, 210 Grand Blvd., Elgin. Gail Borden Public Library staff present animated musical and participatory animal-themed programs for kids 3-6. Bring blankets or chairs. Free. elginil.gov.

Wrigleyville Night Market: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Vendors offer specialty foods, crafts and artisanal goods, with live music and kid-friendly activities. Free. gallagherway.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 7, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle: Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, on three blocks on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, classic cars, family activities, car clubs, art and market vendors. All makes and models. Enter at Cass and Norfolk. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Barrington National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in downtown Barrington. Burgers, wood workshop for kids, bike helmet giveaways, games, prizes and more. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Naperville Cemetery Walking Tour: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Learn the stories of pioneers, trailblazers and everyday heroes who lived in Naperville. $15, free for kids younger than 4. Preregistration is required at napersettlement.org.

Origins of Naperville Walking Tour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Listen to stories from Naperville’s founding to the generosity of Caroline Martin Mitchell on a walking tour of the west side of downtown Naperville. Tour lasts about 60 minutes and covers about two miles. $15, free for kids younger than 4. Register: napersettlement.org.

Downtown Summer Sounds: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in Fountain Square, Evanston. Cecy Santana Band will perform. Free. downtownevanston.org.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2019 Kids enjoy a carnival ride during a previous Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days, which runs Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 7-10, on State Street in Hampshire.

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 8; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 9; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, on State Street in downtown Hampshire. Nightly entertainment, carnival, beer garden, food vendors, craft show, corn roast and more. Kids’ tent and petting zoo from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 9-10. Ice cream-eating contest at 5 p.m. Aug. 9. Music lineup: Aug. 7: Hi Infidelity at 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 8: Back Country Roads at 6:30 p.m. and Semple Band at 9 p.m.; Aug. 9: Whiskey Kitten at 3:30 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7 p.m., and Modern Day Romeos after the fireworks; and Aug. 10: Smokin Gunz at 1:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Saturday and parade at noon Sunday. Free. hcccd.com.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Food from local restaurants and kids’ activities. Performances by the Michael Weber Show, followed by a tribute to Alan “Addison Al” DeCarlo at 6:30 p.m. and The Buckinghams with the full Chi-Town Horns at 8 p.m. Addison Historical Museum open house from 5:30-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Car show located at Green Meadow Shopping Center in spots along Lake Street only. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Sensory Cocktail Experience: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in Cantigny’s Upper Display Garden, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Led by Cantigny’s mixologist and executive chef, experiment with fresh ingredients, aromatic herbs and innovative flavor profiles to create signature drinks. The theme is “Locally Owned.” $100. Register: cantigny.org.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Ginger Road will perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

The Flat Cats will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Market Square in Lake Forest as part of the Lake Forest Summer Concerts series. Courtesy of The Flat Cats

Lake Forest Summer Concerts: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Market Square in Lake Forest. The Flat Cats will perform. Free. LFParksandRec.com.

Roselle Concert in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Turner Park pavilion, Roselle Road and Devon Avenue, Roselle. The Breakfast Club will perform. Food trucks: Dave’s Holy Smokes BBQ and Delish Cakes, plus Pollyana Brewing and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org.

Sounds of Summer — Thursday Night Acoustic Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Prairie Station Acoustic Duo will perform. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Davidson County Band will perform. Food and beverage options from local restaurants. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. The Boy Band Night will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

BrightSide Theatre Summer in the Parks: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Country Lakes, 1835 N. Aurora Ave., Naperville. This year’s series, “Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue,” features popular and comedic songs from Broadway musicals. In partnership with Naperville Park District. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. brightsidetheatre.com/parks.

Elgin’s Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Wing Park, 1010 Wing St., and Lords Park, 100 Oakwood Blvd., Elgin. Rosie & The Rivets will perform. Food truck. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. In case of bad weather, the event will be canceled. Free. elginil.gov or facebook.com/cityofelgin.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Classic Car Night with the Stingrays. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Double Vision will perform culminating with a musical fireworks display. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Valius will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. 7th heaven will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The String Quartet from the Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series or elginsymphony.org.

Naperville Municipal Band Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme will be “Tone Colors.” Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The band will close the season with time-honored favorites. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Warrenville Summer Movies in the Park: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Cerny Park, 28W415 Forestview Drive, Warrenville. Screening of “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.” Concessions for sale. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

Windy City Comedy Fest: Shows starting at 7 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9; and 11:30 a.m. and 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at various locations in Chicago. Features shows, clinics with industry professionals, and networking events for comedians and fans. Headliners include Luke Null on Thursday, Dwayne Kennedy on Friday, Kevin Kellam on Saturday and a Roast Battle on Sunday. Ticket prices vary. windycitycomedyfest.com.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Free. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 1, off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin border, 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha. Travel back in time for 30 acres of jousting, arts and crafts, food, music, dance, rides, games, entertainers and more. $40, $15 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. renfair.com/bristol.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Timed tickets are $27-$32 or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations. Admission: $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.

“True West”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31, at Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Bold Series continues with Sam Shepard’s tale of sibling rivalry and the American dream. Tickets: paramountaurora.com/events/true-west.