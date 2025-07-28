Palatine community mourns passing of Durty Nellie’s co-owner Mark Dolezal

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/2022 Durty Nellie’s co-owners Mark Dolezal, left, and younger brother Jimmy have been operating the beloved 53-year-old Palatine institution since 1988. Mark died from esophageal cancer last Thursday at the age of 75.

The Palatine community and music fans from across the suburbs are mourning the death of 75-year-old Mark Dolezal, who’s co-owned Durty Nellie’s in the village’s downtown since 1988.

He passed away peacefully while in hospice care Thursday morning from esophageal cancer that had spread, having been diagnosed only in May, his brother Mike said.

“He went pretty quickly,” the business’ beverage manager said. “It debilitated him quickly.”

Durty Nellie’s was already 16 years old when Mark and his younger brother Jimmy took it over, having now kept it going through relocation, a devastating fire and the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 37 years.

“He put his heart and soul into this place,” Mike said of Mark. “I think he’s a lot more important to Palatine than they even realize.”

The original Durty Nellie’s location at 55 N. Bothwell St. opened on St. Patrick’s Day 1972. The Dolezal brothers purchased it from the founders and were later asked to move to the current site at 150 N. Smith St. in 2003 to accommodate redevelopment of the downtown.

Mark had experience as a bartender, while Jimmy had previously worked in transportation for a lumber company.

A January 2019 kitchen fire caused by a leaking gas line caused $1.4 million in damage and led to a 10-month rebuild. But then the pandemic struck just months after the reopening.

Nevertheless, by the celebration of Durty Nellie’s 50th anniversary in 2022, things seemed to be getting back to normal.

“I am amazed I am still in this business at all,” Mark told the Daily Herald at the time. “I thought it was just going to be a few years when I got into it.”

Over its more than half century of service, the Durty Nellie's stage has been graced by such artists as Lucinda Williams, The Marshall Tucker Band, Cracker, the Violent Femmes, Gin Blossoms, Johnny Winter, Dick Dale, Ronnie Montrose, David Allan Coe, Jonas Brothers, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, and many others.

On the 50th anniversary, Mark said he fondly remembered a show by John Mayall, who sold his own CDs in the lobby afterward.

Information on services for Mark Dolezal are pending. Check back to dailyherald.com for more details as they become available.