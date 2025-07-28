Fire in Palatine apartment building leaves six units uninhabitable

Six units of a Palatine apartment building remained uninhabitable Monday after a fire Sunday afternoon.

No residents or firefighters were injured by the fire at 1441 N. Ports O’Call Drive that was reported at 4:31 p.m. Sunday and declared under control at 5:02 p.m.

Fire damage was confined to the kitchen of a single unit on the third floor of the building, while five other units sustained smoke and water damage, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday, and damage estimates weren’t immediately available.

The American Red Cross assisted residents affected by the fire.