‘A challenging proposal’: After considerable input Pulte housing plan gets green light in Libertyville

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Plans for single-family homes and age-restricted duplexes on the Libertyville Manor property have advanced. Peterson Road is on the left.

After extensive review and many hours of discussion spanning six public meetings, a plan by Pulte Home Company to address the most pressing housing needs in Libertyville has the go ahead from village leaders.

Pulte plans to demolish and replace the aging Libertyville Manor extended care facility, 610 Peterson Road, with 64 entry-level single-family homes and 70 age-restricted duplexes in a project called Greenway Chase.

The village board last week capped about six hours of consideration, which featured presentations by Pulte to address stormwater, traffic and other aspects as well as comment and questions from neighbors in Victoria Park to the west of the site and Forest Creek to the east.

“This was a challenging proposal because of the potential impact on Forest Creek and Victoria Park,” explained Mayor Donna Johnson. “We gave it time.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Pulte Home Company’s plans for 64 single-family homes and 70 age-restricted duplexes on the Libertyville Manor property got the green light from village officials.

Pulte is seeking several variations to develop 28 acres within the village and 14 adjoining unincorporated acres. The company since January has been fine tuning plans for the site on the north side of Peterson Road just east of Butterfield Road.

Residents were concerned about traffic speed on Peterson and the added volume from Greenway Chase making difficult access worse. Peterson Road is a “strategic regional arterial” under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Transportation, carrying about 29,000 vehicles a day.

Options are limited as IDOT says the new development doesn’t warrant a traffic signal. Pulte said it will pursue median upgrades to make turning safer and provide a permanent or mobile speed monitoring sign.

Another concern for neighbors and village officials is the stormwater impact as a result of the new development particularly during heavy storms, which have become more frequent and intense.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Pulte Home Company proposes to replace Libertyville Manor extended care facility with 64 single-family homes and 70 age-restricted townhouses. Peterson Road is at right and Victoria Park neighborhood to the west is at the bottom of the photo.

Guidelines for handling stormwater became more stringent in 2023. Developments now must be designed to handle 8.57 inches of rain in 24 hours rather than 7.58 inches, according to information presented at the meeting.

During the worst storm, measures to be built at Greenway Chase would reduce runoff by 72%, meaning the entire area would benefit, village officials were told.

“That’s a tangible benefit,” said village Trustee Pete Garrity.

It also was noted the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission, not the village, is the authority that reviews and issues design permits.

As to the homes, the village’s comprehensive plan calls for more housing for those 55 and older and entry-level homes on smaller lots.

Attorney Russell Whitaker representing Pulte said there is an “availability and affordability crisis” of housing in Libertyville.

“We’re in kind of a unique balance here where the goal is to deliver homes at prices that have not been available in Libertyville for a long time,” according to Whitaker.

Single-family homes in Greenway Chase will start at $550,000 but prices will increase depending on the floor plan and upgrades.

“I don’t want to buy this concept of entry-level house that turn out to be million-dollar houses,” said Trustee Kara Macdonald. “That’s not what we’re trying to achieve with our comprehensive plan.”