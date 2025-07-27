advertisement
Local

Pop culture on display at Arlington Heights library’s FanCon

Posted July 27, 2025 8:08 pm
Daily Herald report

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library took a break from the usual quiet reading and study Sunday for a little raucous celebration of pop culture during its annual FanCon event.

Featuring hands-on workshops, tournaments, and an “Artists’ Alley” highlighting the work of local artists, the event drew hundreds to the library. It also drew members of the 501st Legion Midwest Garrison, an internationally known “Star Wars” costuming organization.

Library officials said more than 1,000 people registered for the event, and many showed up in costume to show off their pop culture favorites.

Members of the 501st Legion Midwest Garrison greeted fans, including the Englander family of Buffalo Grove, on Sunday the Arlington Heights Memorial Library’s Fan Con. Pictured with the Garrison are Elliott and Sandy Englander, with their children George, 4, Lizzie, 2 and Henry, 8 months. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Syndicated cartoon artist George Gant of Chicago, left, meets with patrons Sunday at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library’s FanCon. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Molly Bailey, 4, of Mount Prospect, stands on a fan machine to lift her cape Sunday during FanCon at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Stepping out of a Dalek from the “Doctor Who” franchise is Julian Rodriguez, 9, of Arlington Heights. He was at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library on Sunday for the annual FanCon event. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
