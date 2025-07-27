Pop culture on display at Arlington Heights library’s FanCon
The Arlington Heights Memorial Library took a break from the usual quiet reading and study Sunday for a little raucous celebration of pop culture during its annual FanCon event.
Featuring hands-on workshops, tournaments, and an “Artists’ Alley” highlighting the work of local artists, the event drew hundreds to the library. It also drew members of the 501st Legion Midwest Garrison, an internationally known “Star Wars” costuming organization.
Library officials said more than 1,000 people registered for the event, and many showed up in costume to show off their pop culture favorites.
