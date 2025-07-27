Pop culture on display at Arlington Heights library’s FanCon

Cynthia Liu, 3, of Arlington Heights, interacts with a robot Sunday during FanCon at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library took a break from the usual quiet reading and study Sunday for a little raucous celebration of pop culture during its annual FanCon event.

Featuring hands-on workshops, tournaments, and an “Artists’ Alley” highlighting the work of local artists, the event drew hundreds to the library. It also drew members of the 501st Legion Midwest Garrison, an internationally known “Star Wars” costuming organization.

Library officials said more than 1,000 people registered for the event, and many showed up in costume to show off their pop culture favorites.

Stepping out of a Dalek from the “Doctor Who” franchise is Julian Rodriguez, 9, of Arlington Heights. He was at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library on Sunday for the annual FanCon event. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald