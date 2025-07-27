Teenage motorcyclist killed in Lake County hit-and-run crash

Lake County authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 19-year-old motorcyclist early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred about 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Sallmon Avenue in Beach Park, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responding to the crash found the motorcyclist deceased and a Kawasaki sports bike on the ground and off the roadway, officials said. Damage to the motorcycle is consistent with it being struck by another vehicle that fled from the scene, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was not publicly identified.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is conducting a criminal investigation into the hit-and-run, officials said.