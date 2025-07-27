Pickoff, collision secure Cubs victory over Sox

The Cubs' Nico Hoerner scores during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the White Sox. AP

Some might call this a baseball IQ victory for the Cubs, but that doesn't really apply in this case.

Nico Hoerner creating the winning run by getting picked off first base is just strange.

The Cubs' final run of the game, on fielder interference in the eighth inning, turned out to be the difference in a 5-4 victory over the White Sox on Sunday at Rate Field.

The video clip quickly went viral, but here's a quick recap: The Cubs led 4-1, two outs, Hoerner was on first, Ian Happ on second. After a pitch, Sox catcher Edgar Quero fired a throw behind Hoerner and essentially picked him off.

Hoerner did all he could do, which was survive a rundown long enough for Happ to try to score. The Sox were on top of it, throwing home and forcing Happ to stop in his tracks. But as Quero chased him back to third and made a throw, Happ collided with Colson Montgomery. The call was interference and Happ was awarded home plate.

This play made the score 5-1, but it was more relevant when Andrew Benintendi ripped his second home run of the day, a 3-run shot to make it 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth. Daniel Palencia came on to record a four-out save to end it.

“It started with a mistake on my end,” Hoerner said. “I was getting too far off (the base) and fortunately Ian was able to kind of capitalize on some chaos out there, and turn it into something. Definitely didn't think that was going to be the game-winner.”

White Sox manager Will Venable thought both rundowns could have been executed better, starting with first baseman Miguel Vargas making Hoerner run faster toward second.

On the rundown between third and home, Montgomery was about 10 feet in front of the bag, which allowed for Happ and the ball to hit him at the same time.

“That’s tough,” Venable said. “With where (Montgomery's) at, ideally, yes, you get back to the bag and give yourself some room to work towards the ball. And then Q’s just got to give it up earlier, too. Just one where the spacing was a little tough and we’ve got to negotiate that better and get rid of the ball.”

Hoerner deserves more credit for a third-inning defensive play that caused a mental error and ruined some Sox momentum. In this case, the Sox opened the inning with singles by Lenyn Sosa and Brooks Baldwin. One out later, a pop up was ruled an infield fly.

So the batter, Chase Meidroth, was out regardless. Hoerner camped under the ball, then let it hit the ground. Sosa could have stayed put with no penalty, but took off for third base and was thrown out to end the inning.

“The infield fly was a great play,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “We kind of toy around talking (about) if that pop-up's going to land on the grass, and it's just going to be dead — why not? He was heads up and Matty Shaw (at third) was heads up, putting the tag on him.”

Hoerner explained that being in the grass makes a difference, because the ball tends to land and stay put. On dirt, it might bounce away and cause problems.

“Dansby yelling behind me, that's what got me to really turn and throw,” Hoerner said. “You're kind of always running through plays in your head and things that might happen and things that really only happen maybe once a season or less, but it's fun when that stuff lines up.”

Maybe the best news for the Cubs was a much-needed solid start by Ben Brown, who pitched 5 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. Counsell said he was hoping for 4 innings and got 5.

“I think the curveball has really been taking a step up, from my time in Triple-A for sure,” Brown said. “It's encouraging to see swings and misses, especially. First and second, no outs, those are some at-bats I've struggled with this year.

“I haven't done a good job of minimizing damage or stopping a rally. Being able to get the strikeout is something I need as part of my game,”

Pete Crow-Armstrong had a 2-run double in the first inning against White Sox opener Grant Taylor. After Benintendi's first homer in the bottom of the first, the scored stayed 2-1 until the sixth, when the Cubs added a Hoerner RBI single and Shaw RBI double.

Brown appreciated Hoerner helping him out in the third inning.

“Sneaky, that's just the way he is, just kind of through his veins,” Brown said of Hoerner. “We have a really smart baseball IQ team, a lot of guys have been in the game for a while. Our staff as well, there's just so much baseball knowledge that's circulating through the locker room and the clubhouse.”

The Brewers rallied to beat Miami on Sunday, so the Cubs (62-43) and Brewers are tied for the NL Central lead heading into their three-game series, which starts Monday in Milwaukee.