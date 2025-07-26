advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Teen identified in Illinois Beach State Park drowning

Posted July 26, 2025 11:30 am
Daily Herald report

The Lake County Coroner’s office has identified a Milwaukee teen as the boy who died in a Lake Michigan drowning near Illinois Beach State Park.

On Tuesday, authorities responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the area of the North Unit beach near Zion for a report of a beach goer who had gone under water and not resurfaced. After a multiday search, the missing teen was recovered in the general area of the north beach at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The coroner’s office on Saturday identified him as Kyle Williams, 14. An autopsy was conducted, and examination results indicate that the teen’s death is consistent with drowning.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

The coroner’s office warned the public Lake Michigan is “extremely unpredictable,” citing rip currents, powerful currents of water that are difficult to detect, and structural currents, strong flows of water near piers, jetties and break walls that can pull swimmers underwater and potentially trap them against structures.

Personal flotation devices should be always used when in any body of water.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Lake County News Zion
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company