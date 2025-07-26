Teen identified in Illinois Beach State Park drowning

The Lake County Coroner’s office has identified a Milwaukee teen as the boy who died in a Lake Michigan drowning near Illinois Beach State Park.

On Tuesday, authorities responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the area of the North Unit beach near Zion for a report of a beach goer who had gone under water and not resurfaced. After a multiday search, the missing teen was recovered in the general area of the north beach at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The coroner’s office on Saturday identified him as Kyle Williams, 14. An autopsy was conducted, and examination results indicate that the teen’s death is consistent with drowning.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

The coroner’s office warned the public Lake Michigan is “extremely unpredictable,” citing rip currents, powerful currents of water that are difficult to detect, and structural currents, strong flows of water near piers, jetties and break walls that can pull swimmers underwater and potentially trap them against structures.

Personal flotation devices should be always used when in any body of water.