Tractor rides, petting zoo, lumberjack show entertain visitors Saturday at the Lake County Fair

Posted July 26, 2025 5:38 pm
On an overcast Saturday with light rain, the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake was filled with families that still came out to enjoy activities, exhibits, rides and performances of the Lake County Fair.

On the fourth day of the five-day fair, attendees browsed the offerings of vendors selling jewelry, clothing and food. They could also take in performances from musical groups, such as Peter and the Versatiles, and check out the petting zoo, tractor rides, midway rides, games and contests.

The fair continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with highlights including a Pro Bull Riding and Barrel Racing show at 3 p.m. Visit lcfair.com/2025 for details.

  Selena Lobo, 2, of Waukegan, feeds a goat at the petting zoo Saturday at the Lake County Fair. Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com
  Kids enjoy the tractor ride at the Lake County Farm Heritage area at the Lake County Fair Saturday in Grayslake. Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com
  Alan Shapiro, 10, from Riverwoods, lifts a trap bar carrying 20 pounds at a U.S. Army activity booth at the Lake County Fair Saturday in Grayslake. Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com
  Artist Spencer Hearne draws a caricature of Shelly Safe, from Massachusetts, and Jessica Blake, from New York, at the Lake County Fair on Saturday. Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com
  Spectators at the Timberworks show cheer on the competing lumberjacks in the log climbing competition at the Lake County Fair Saturday in Grayslake. Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com
  A lumberjack from the Timberworks show races to reach the American flag during a log climbing contest at the Lake County Fair Saturday in Grayslake. Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com
