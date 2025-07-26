Tractor rides, petting zoo, lumberjack show entertain visitors Saturday at the Lake County Fair
On an overcast Saturday with light rain, the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake was filled with families that still came out to enjoy activities, exhibits, rides and performances of the Lake County Fair.
On the fourth day of the five-day fair, attendees browsed the offerings of vendors selling jewelry, clothing and food. They could also take in performances from musical groups, such as Peter and the Versatiles, and check out the petting zoo, tractor rides, midway rides, games and contests.
The fair continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with highlights including a Pro Bull Riding and Barrel Racing show at 3 p.m. Visit lcfair.com/2025 for details.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.