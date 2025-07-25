Mundelein-area man faces domestic battery, weapons, cannabis charges

Lenny W. Weston

A Mundelein-area man is accused of punching and choking a woman found outside a house in the 21800 block of West Vernon Ridge Drive on July 19.

Lenny W. Weston, 50, faces charges of felony domestic battery involving strangulation.

A Lake County judge ordered him held at the Lake County jail while his case is pending.

Paramedics responding to a call by a passerby found the bruised, battered woman outside the home about 8:30 p.m. July 19.

Sheriff’s deputies searched for Weston, but were unable to find him until about 3:30 p.m. July 20. They found him driving in the area of Route 60 and Saunders Road in Lake Forest, conducted a traffic stop and took Weston into custody.

Sheriff’s deputies also discovered firearms at Weston’s home.

A judge granted the officers a firearm restraining order, which allowed them to seize two weapons with extended magazines and about 230 grams of cannabis found at Weston’s home.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Weston next appears in court on July 31.