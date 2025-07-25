advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Mundelein-area man faces domestic battery, weapons, cannabis charges

Posted July 25, 2025 4:33 pm
Barbara Vitello
 

A Mundelein-area man is accused of punching and choking a woman found outside a house in the 21800 block of West Vernon Ridge Drive on July 19.

Lenny W. Weston, 50, faces charges of felony domestic battery involving strangulation.

A Lake County judge ordered him held at the Lake County jail while his case is pending.

Paramedics responding to a call by a passerby found the bruised, battered woman outside the home about 8:30 p.m. July 19.

Sheriff’s deputies searched for Weston, but were unable to find him until about 3:30 p.m. July 20. They found him driving in the area of Route 60 and Saunders Road in Lake Forest, conducted a traffic stop and took Weston into custody.

Sheriff’s deputies also discovered firearms at Weston’s home.

A judge granted the officers a firearm restraining order, which allowed them to seize two weapons with extended magazines and about 230 grams of cannabis found at Weston’s home.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Weston next appears in court on July 31.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Mundelein News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company