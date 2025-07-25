Kane County humane group takes in pets from Texas after catastrophic floods
Rescue animals from parts of Texas devastated by catastrophic flooding this month arrived at the Aurora Municipal Airport on Thursday and were taken in by area shelters.
The plane transporting dozens of animals landed in Aurora, and more than a dozen went to four Illinois shelters, including Anderson Humane in Kane County.
Anderson took in a cat, a kitten and three puppies to its shelter at 1000 S. La Fox St. in South Elgin.
“It’s a great feeling to actually be able to help and alleviate that,” said Molly Craig, the director of animal pathways at Anderson. “We’re not just helping the animals, we’re helping the people too and giving them some hope for their situation.”
The mission was led by Austin Pets Alive!, a Texas clinic, with the help of the nonprofit animal transportation organization Dog Is My Copilot and local shelters, including Anderson.
The animals that were transported were not directly affected by the recent flooding. However, relocating them to Illinois creates much-needed space in the Texas clinic for pets displaced by the flood, as the APA works to reunite these pets with their families.
Dog Is My Copilot, in partnership with nonprofit Petco Love, made two additional stops in Wisconsin and Minnesota after the drop in Aurora.
Craig said most of the animals from Texas will be spayed or neutered and given physical exams. They should be available for adoption next week.
To follow the animals on their journey, visit Anderson Humane’s social media. To learn more about fostering and adoption opportunities, or to support pets’ care by donating, visit ahconnects.org.