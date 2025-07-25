Ex-Plainfield Township landlord convicted of Muslim child’s murder has died
A former Plainfield Township landlord who was convicted of the 2023 hate crime murder of a Muslim child has died, according to a Will County sheriff official.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Illinois Department of Corrections that Joseph Czuba, 73, has died, according to Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.
“I’m told he died yesterday but I do not have any details on it,” Jungles told The Herald-News.
