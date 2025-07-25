Arlington Heights Library’s Bookmobile nears end of the road; $600,000 replacement on the way

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2016 Arlington Heights Memorial Library’s current Bookmobile — on the road for the last 16 years — will be making its final stop next year when a new vehicle is delivered and hits the streets.

Officials say the 16-year-old vehicle only has 70,000 miles on it, but the body is rusting and needs repairs annually; last year, it was off the road for 11 days.

The price of a new specialty-made vehicle has doubled in recent years to about $600,000, but officials say donations from the Arlington Heights Memorial Library Foundation, Friends of the Library and others will cover at least $350,000.

“We’re really in a fortunate position in that we have enough budgeted money this year for the down payment,” said library board President Amy Somary. “Our Friends and Foundation are working really hard, and I think they’ll be very successful in raising additional funds.”

The board last week awarded a contract not to exceed $612,675 with Stevensville, Maryland-based TechOps Specialty Vehicles for the new 33-foot Winnebago chassis. The vehicle will come with an external monitor embedded on the side that can be used as a promotional or interactive tool during its regular appearances at community events. It also will be fitted with an electric awning for shade.

“Right now we bring a pop-up tent with us to go to outreach events and the farmers market,” said library Executive Director Mike Driskell. “Having something built into the side that would be easily deployed and not take two people to set up and take down would be really helpful and a nice addition.”

Bids from five manufacturers ranged from $470,000 to $657,000, but Driskell said the two lower ones didn’t include the external monitor or a third seat in their proposals. The two higher bids were for custom vehicle bodies that would be harder to service if something breaks down, he said.

The current Bookmobile — a converted bus — could fetch as much as $50,000 in a sale. The new one is expected to be delivered about a year from now.

The first Bookmobile hit the streets of Arlington Heights in 1973. Today, it makes 27 regular stops at parks, schools, apartment complexes and senior communities, in addition to fests and other special events.

Library cardholders can request books, movies, games and other materials by placing a hold for pickup at ahml.info.