Crime

SWAT used for misdemeanor domestic battery, gun case in Elmhurst

Posted July 25, 2025 5:23 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

There was a large police presence on Friday morning at an Elmhurst residence to arrest a man on domestic violence and gun charges.

Elmhurst police and the DuPage County Metro SWAT team arrested Ronald J. McLaughlin, 50, at his home in the 300 block of South Sunnyside Avenue in Elmhurst.

The charges stem from a July 18 incident involving domestic violence and weapons offenses, according to a news release from the police department. A handgun and ammunition were taken during the domestic violence call. A rifle and other ammunition were seized on Friday.

Police say McLaughlin refused to turn himself in over the weekend, so at 6 a.m. on Friday, they went to the house to search it and arrest him. Several roads were closed for about 90 minutes.

McLaughlin is charged with domestic battery, unlawful possession of firearms without a firearm owners identification card and unlawful possession of ammunition without firearm owners identification. All are misdemeanor charges.

He is due to appear in first-appearance court on Saturday morning.

Communities Crime Elmhurst News
