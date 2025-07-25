advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Police: Man shot in face in unincorporated area near Arlington Heights

Posted July 25, 2025 10:57 am
Christopher Placek
 

A man was shot in the face early Friday in an unincorporated area north of Arlington Heights, authorities said.

Cook County sheriff’s police responded to the 3900 block of Galesburg Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Officers started lifesaving measures on the victim before an ambulance took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

Police detectives remained on scene Friday morning as part of the ongoing investigation. A home on the residential block was cordoned off by police tape. Two vehicles — a white Chevrolet Corvette and black pickup truck — were in the driveway, and broken glass could be seen from TV news helicopters that were flying over the scene.

Authorities did not say if they’ve identified a suspect, or released any other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call sheriff’s detectives at (708) 865-4896.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Arlington Heights Communities Cook County Counties Crime News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company