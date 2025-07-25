Police: Man shot in face in unincorporated area near Arlington Heights

A man was shot in the face early Friday in an unincorporated area north of Arlington Heights, authorities said.

Cook County sheriff’s police responded to the 3900 block of Galesburg Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Officers started lifesaving measures on the victim before an ambulance took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

Police detectives remained on scene Friday morning as part of the ongoing investigation. A home on the residential block was cordoned off by police tape. Two vehicles — a white Chevrolet Corvette and black pickup truck — were in the driveway, and broken glass could be seen from TV news helicopters that were flying over the scene.

Authorities did not say if they’ve identified a suspect, or released any other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call sheriff’s detectives at (708) 865-4896.