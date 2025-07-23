Rolling Meadows aldermen call for sidewalks near school and new playground

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2021 Rolling Meadows aldermen called for more sidewalks and crosswalks to be installed near Plum Grove Middle School to improve safety during drop-off and pickup times.

Rolling Meadows City Council members approved plans for the Palatine Park District’s new playground and other upgrades across the street from Plum Grove Middle School, but called for more sidewalks and crosswalks to be installed for the safety of students.

There are no sidewalks that border the 3.7-acre park — known as The Grove — on the southwest corner of Meacham and Old Plum Grove roads.

Some parents drop their kids off at the park’s 60-space parking lot that is shared with and maintained by Palatine Township Elementary District 15. Many of those students then cross the three-lane Old Plum Grove Road in the middle of the block instead of walking down to the signal and crosswalk at Meacham.

“There is a safe way to cross at the light. However, nobody ever goes to the light,” Ward 1 Alderwoman Karen McHale, who represents the area, said at a council meeting Tuesday night.

“I just want us to be aware of that situation as this moves forward, and when we’re looking at the opportunity for grants to get a sidewalk over there to help make it a little bit safer for students from the junior high to get across the street to The Grove for the playground,” she added.

Karen McHale

Alderman Nick Budmats, who represents nearby Ward 2, agreed, saying he regularly sees kids walking in the street to get to school in the morning.

McHale discussed the issue with city staff, who will look into the possibility of sidewalks and crosswalks, she said.

The small park — within Rolling Meadows city limits but also the boundaries of the Palatine Park District — is mostly covered by forest, with some open grass space and a picnic area. For at least the last five years, a small group of residents have advocated for a playground there since the nearest one at Cottonwood Park is a mile away.

A new playground structure and other amenities will be installed at The Grove park, 4801 Old Plum Grove Road in Rolling Meadows. Courtesy of Palatine Park District

The project calls for a playground structure — along with swings, a jig jag climber, three spinners, a bench, picnic table and bike rack — and an asphalt path to get there from the parking lot. Minor site improvements will include tree plantings and other new landscaping.

Because the playground and pedestrian path will be built on grassy areas outside of the more densely forested and landscaped areas of the park, no removal of existing trees will be necessary, officials said.

The parking lot will be resurfaced and restriped, but city officials said there is more than adequate supply of spaces for both the park and school.